West Seneca East's size, experience too much for Williamsville South's junior varsity fill-ins

West Seneca East, which has just seven players on its roster, didn’t show the Billies any mercy. For that matter, why should they?

The Trojans pressed from the start, making South uncomfortable – scoring the first seven points. Seventh-grader Tessa Petrie (six points) scored the Billies’ first basket to make it 7-2. They trailed 18-5 after one quarter and 39-14 at halftime.

Except for two points, Maryvale girls basketball's 34 points was all Hayes Kyla Hayes of Maryvale scored 32 of the Flyers' 34 points Monday in a 49-34 loss at No.2 Depew in their Section VI girls Class B-1 quarterfinal playoff game.

Sam Kaufman led West Seneca East, which next faces No. 2 seed Amherst on Thursday, with 27 points. Sarah Colby added 20 for the Trojans, who were simply happy they got to work on some things in game conditions that they normally can't simulate in practice because of their lack of numbers.

“When you have an opportunity to beat an opponent, you have to take advantage of that, and I’m glad our girls did that,” Trojans coach Scott Pughsley said. “We knew we’d have an advantage, athletic-wise and size-wise, and, physically, we wanted to make sure we asserted that. … I’m just proud of our girls. They were put in a no-win situation. They were expected to go out there and beat their JV team.”

They did what was expected of them.

Much like South’s junior varsity team did, stepping up as the fill-in.