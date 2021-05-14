West Seneca East wins first boys volleyball title since 1972; Grand Island three-peats

“That is a top tier team, one of the better teams in Buffalo, for sure,” said Ignaszak, who had two set winners among his 20 kills. “I know those guys have talent and they don’t take plays off. I expected this to be a great game, and it really was. Beating them feels really good. And it’s especially good to beat them in their home gym.”

Holding up against Eden in 2019 gave West Seneca East the belief it could take the next step the following year. But the coronavirus pandemic pushed the season back into the spring. When the matches begun, four Trojans contracted the virus and forced the team to take a two-week pause. A regular season matchup with Eden was canceled due to pandemic precautions.

“That was a very big challenge for us,” Kutina said. “It took us some time to get back on our feet. But they were very focused all year on getting here and winning this match.”

“We were very prepared,” said Strong, a Canisius College baseball recruit who recorded 20 kills in what could be his final volleyball match. “That was the most important thing. Playing tough in those sets last year gave us the mindset that we could beat them.”