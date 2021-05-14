West Seneca East wins first boys volleyball title since 1972; Grand Island three-peats

For over a year and half, West Seneca East prepared for its title rematch, enduring pauses and postponements throughout the pandemic.
The wait ended with the Trojans’ first championship moment in nearly five decades.
West Seneca East dethroned perennial power Eden on Friday night to win the Section VI Division 2B championship. Triumphing in four sets, the Trojans snapped a sectional title drought that went back to 1972.
“There’s nothing like that last, championship point,” WSE senior Jackson Strong said. “The way we won, guys really came together. I’ve never really experienced anything like this before. The feeling is indescribable.”
Seeded third in the bracket, the Trojans’ title quest took them to Eden, where the the top-seeded Raiders decorate the gym with a banner recognizing their 31 sectional titles. The four-time defending champions had ended West Seneca East’s past two seasons, including a competitive four-set final in 2019.
“We returned every player from that team that lost in the final,” Trojans coach Dave Kutina said. “To be able to come back and be successful, I’m on top of the world. And I know the guys are, too.”
Cole Ignaszak, the 6-foot-7-inch returning All-Western New York performer who will play volleyball for Penn State next year, recognized the significance of beating an Eden team that features a few of his Niagara Frontier Volleyball Club teammates and coach Robert Pierce, a former Penn State player.
“That is a top tier team, one of the better teams in Buffalo, for sure,” said Ignaszak, who had two set winners among his 20 kills. “I know those guys have talent and they don’t take plays off. I expected this to be a great game, and it really was. Beating them feels really good. And it’s especially good to beat them in their home gym.”
Holding up against Eden in 2019 gave West Seneca East the belief it could take the next step the following year. But the coronavirus pandemic pushed the season back into the spring. When the matches begun, four Trojans contracted the virus and forced the team to take a two-week pause. A regular season matchup with Eden was canceled due to pandemic precautions.
“That was a very big challenge for us,” Kutina said. “It took us some time to get back on our feet. But they were very focused all year on getting here and winning this match.”
“We were very prepared,” said Strong, a Canisius College baseball recruit who recorded 20 kills in what could be his final volleyball match. “That was the most important thing. Playing tough in those sets last year gave us the mindset that we could beat them.”
West Seneca West opened early leads in each set but Eden battled back to make all four competitive. The Trojans (13-3) took the first game 25-19 and the second set was tied 12 times before Eden (14-2) pulled out a 25-23 win. The back-and-forth battle continued into the third game before Ignaszak elevated his play and fueled a late run that gave WSE a 25-23 win.
The momentum carried into the fourth set, which the Trojans won 25-19.
Eden was led by All-WNYer Jake Basinski, who notched 20 kills to bring his four-year varsity total to 1,070. The Daemen College recruit also had four aces, and most of Eden’s best runs came when he was serving.
• • •
On the other edge of the county, WNY’s reigning Player of the Year Billy Wieberg led defending state champion Grand Island to its third straight sectional title with a sweep of visiting Williamsville East in the Division 2A final.
Wieberg, who will join Basinski at Daemen next season, had 19 kills and a pair of blocks for the Vikings (16-1). Jon Simpson added five kills and four blocks, and Jared Doebler contributed six blocks. Joe Mack led the flames with six kills.
Grand Island beat Eden in last year’s crossover match on its way to the state tournament. The division winners won’t matchup in this abbreviated season.
“I really believe we had a shot to keep going,” Strong said. “We have a special group of guys this year. But it’s good to end on a win.”