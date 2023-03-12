The West Seneca East boys bowling team won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association state championship for Division II on Sunday at AMF Strike N Spare lanes in the Syracuse suburb of Mattydale.

The Trojans finished with a six-game total of 6,329 to win by 183 pins over Section II’s Cohoes.

West Seneca East put three bowlers in the top six of the individual standing.

Joshua Zajac led the Trojans with a 226.6 average over five games and placed third.

He had the high game of the tournament, 279.

Jacob Racsumberger (220.4) was fourth and Zachry Spengler (213.4) was sixth for the Trojans.

The other West Seneca East bowlers were Michael Morrone (14th at 204.4), Jacob Zajac (18th at 192.6).

Only five pins separated Joshua Zajac from first place.

Camden’s Coen Turner was first at 227.6 and Cohoes’ Elijah Gillick was second at 227.3.

The Maryvale girls finished fourth with 4,781 pins. Section V’s Newark had 5,572 pins to win the state title.

Rachel Marx led Maryvale with a five-game average of 193.6 and finished fifth in the individual standing.

Emma Jones (185) was eighth for Maryvale, and also bowling for the Flyers were Lily Jones, Mac Hamilton, Maleah Full and Olivia Goodheart.