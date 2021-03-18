Watch now: Two basketball team managers make baskets in unforgettable moments

Springville and Lewiston-Porter boys basketball, with assists from their respective opponents, turned the hoop dreams of team managers Michael Reese and Charlie Dieteman into unforgettable memories – events captured on video and shared on social media within four days of each other.

Reese, a 17-year-old junior at Springville, has Williams Syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by developmental challenges. Dieteman, an 18-year-old senior at Lew-Port, has cerebral palsy.

Their respective situations have not stopped them from experiencing what it’s like to be on a team, part of an extended family.

The 4-foot-11 Reese has been a team manager since his freshman year, when he unsuccessfully tried out for the Griffins’ junior varsity team. He served as manager for both junior varsity and varsity until just focusing on varsity this year. He played unified basketball as a freshman and plans to do so again provided the Covid-19 situation doesn’t wipe out the season for the second year in a row.

With the varsity team, he also participates in shooting, layup and ball-handling drills during practice. He doesn’t scrimmage.