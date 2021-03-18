Watch now: Two basketball team managers make baskets in unforgettable moments

Springville and Lewiston-Porter boys basketball, with assists from their respective opponents, turned the hoop dreams of team managers Michael Reese and Charlie Dieteman into unforgettable memories – events captured on video and shared on social media within four days of each other.
Reese, a 17-year-old junior at Springville, has Williams Syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by developmental challenges. Dieteman, an 18-year-old senior at Lew-Port, has cerebral palsy.
Their respective situations have not stopped them from experiencing what it’s like to be on a team, part of an extended family.
The 4-foot-11 Reese has been a team manager since his freshman year, when he unsuccessfully tried out for the Griffins’ junior varsity team. He served as manager for both junior varsity and varsity until just focusing on varsity this year. He played unified basketball as a freshman and plans to do so again provided the Covid-19 situation doesn’t wipe out the season for the second year in a row.
With the varsity team, he also participates in shooting, layup and ball-handling drills during practice. He doesn’t scrimmage.
Coach Greg Miller and his assistants decided to surprise Reese with a chance to play and score a basket in an arrangement with Allegany-Limestone. The teams swapped two-point baskets at the outset with Reese converting a layup for the game’s opening basket. He received the ball from Alex Elkins near the left of the three-point arc and drove to the basket with the defense making a lane for him. Reese then played at the top of a 2-3 zone defense until being removed after the Gators scored their basket.
“He’s been part of the program the past four years,” Miller said. “He’s been an inspiration to all the guys. He comes to practice, works hard. He’s part of the school chorus … he’s in Boy Scouts. He’s very involved. Super nice boy who has always been part of the team.”
Miller informed Reese’s mother, Rachael, of his plan the night before the game. Michael didn’t learn he was going to receive a chance to don the Springville uniform until showing up before the game. He promptly called his mom to share the news.
“It was the most amazing thing I’ve ever done,” Michael said. “I was beyond excited. … It was crazy. I never knew I could do this.
“I was really surprised (when they told me I would play). … They handed it off to me and I was just going to go for it. … It was awesome.”
A similar scene played out Wednesday at Youngstown at the start of Lew-Port’s clash with Niagara Frontier League rival Niagara Falls.
In an arrangement between coaches Matt Bradshaw and Falls’ Carlos Bradberry, the Lancers yielded a 2-point basket at the start of the game, setting the stage for Dieteman’s moment. His first attempt stubbornly rattled around the rim but not through the hoop. His second also missed, but Falls’ Dom McKenzie rebounded the ball and passed it back to him. Dieteman didn’t miss a third time, finding nothing but net and receiving cheers from fans, his teammates and the Wolverines.
“It was truly an honor,” Dieteman said. “I’ve been managing since seventh grade and I always wanted to play. Playing a minute or two with the actual guys was an honor. … Everyone hugged me after the shot, even the other team and they didn’t have to do it. Everyone was so caring.”
Like the Springville event, Bradshaw didn’t let Dieteman know he was going to do this. He informed Dieteman’s mom, Tara McLellan, of his plan Wednesday morning.
McLellan appreciates the efforts of all involved to give her son this gift.
“I know when we play Niagara Falls it’s serious,” she said. “For them to slow the game down and for all the boys and the coaching staff to arrange that, I’m still getting choked up with them talking about it.
"It was an amazing moment they made for my son.”