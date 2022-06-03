Watch now: Olmsted buzzer beater in Unified basketball sets off raucous celebration

Section VI's unified basketball programs had their culminating championship event Thursday at Lancaster.
Among the highlights was Olmsted's 40-39 victory against Medina in dramatic fashion.
Medina set up its offense with 16 seconds remaining in the game. Olmsted's Yorel Valentine corralled a loose ball off a deflection and quickly dribbled down to the other end and hit a bank shot high off the glass for the winner.
🚨 Buzzer beater! 🚨Check out this amazing moment from last night's Unified Basketball game between Olmstead and Medina. #PlayUnified pic.twitter.com/xDN445aE8V— Unified Sports NY (@UnifiedSportsNY) June 3, 2022
The Mustangs had led by five points with just more than two minutes remaining before turnovers on consecutive possessions.
Unified teams from 37 schools participated in the event. Unified sports put students with intellectual disabilities in an athletic setting alongside nondisabled students.