Watch now: Lancaster goalie Shea Vanderbosch scores off free kick from 50 yards

Lancaster goalie Shea Vanderbosch added one for the highlight reel in the Legends' 4-0 victory against Frontier last week.
The Syracuse University commit scored the final goal on a free kick from 50 yards out, as captured by the school's girls soccer booster club.
And finally goal #4. A deep bomb off a free kick by @SheaVanderbosch! pic.twitter.com/fBa8ixAr7b— Lancaster Girls Soccer Boosters Club (@lhsgsboosters) October 8, 2021
"It was about 10 mins left in the second half and it was just getting super scrappy and fouls left and right and starting to become a midfield game," she said. "We wanted to get a 'security goal' to seal the win. There was a pretty bad foul at midfield and I came up to take the kick debating if I either wanted to drop it in over the back line so we could run onto it or drive a shot on goal from the half.
"I just thought it wouldn’t hurt to drive a shot on target, so I just put my leg through the ball 50 yards. Wasn’t the best finish, but it did the job."
Lancaster is in second place in ECIC I at 9-2 in the division and finishes the regular season Wednesday against Hamburg. Clarence is 12-0 in the division and hosts Williamsville East on Wednesday.