Watch now: Dad's surprise visit gives Lancaster's Joe Podraza a senior night memory of a lifetime

John Podraza, who holds the rank of commander, watched his son score a rushing touchdown and play well defensively during the Legends’ 48-14 victory over Williamsville North.

“It just meant the world to me, and I know it meant the world to him,” John said of being able to attend the game. “I was really grateful to be able to do that.

“The second he saw me running on the field, he just broke down overwhelmed with emotion which, of course, got me choked up.”

The elder Podraza is stationed at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. He’s worked there for a few months after a long assignment at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Podraza has been in the Navy nearly 20 years. He’s originally from downstate as he played high school football at Monsignor Farrell in Staten Island. He then played collegiately at Lehigh University before enlisting. He married a Western New Yorker.

Because moving around is tough on a family, especially with school-aged children, Annette, Joe and Olivia moved to Lancaster eight years ago since she had lots of family in the area. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, John was able to come home once a month. The pandemic led kept the family apart for nearly a year.