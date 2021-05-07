Wait is over: Canisius versus St. Francis for Monsignor Martin football title

That was after dropping the regular-season contest to the Red Raiders. It should be noted that St. Francis won the title in 2015 and 2018 after dropping regular-season tilts to Canisius.

Could the Red Raiders, who dropped a 28-7 decision last month to the Crusaders with four starters on offense making their varsity debuts, keep the trend going?

“We’ve got to play better than we did the first time,” longtime Frannies coach Jerry Smith said. “With four games under our belt, we’re playing better now.”

That game was St. Francis’ delayed season opener after being placed on Covid-19 pause, while it was the Crusaders’ second game of the season.

While that game was quite physical, Robbins expects Saturday’s matchup to be even more competitive than the first encounter.

“The thing about St. Francis – and it’s a testament to their coaching staff – is they get better as the season goes on,” Robbins said. “You’d rather face them Week Two than in Week Nine. … Any time you have Division I players on your football team, especially Jimmy Scott, who is one of the best players in the state, we expect a well-coached team, a physical team, and a team that wants to knock us off. We expect a battle, for sure.”