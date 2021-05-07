Wait is over: Canisius versus St. Francis for Monsignor Martin football title

During this unusual Fall 2 sports campaign, it almost seems as if it's too soon to be playing a postseason championship game.
For the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association’s large schools, the season is just in its seventh week. Under nonpandemic conditions, the MMHSAA’s regular season lasts nine.
Nonetheless, Canisius and St. Francis feel like it’s taken forever to reach Saturday’s 3 p.m. championship game at the Stransky Sports Complex.
“Even though the spring is quick, we’ve been preparing for this game since January 2020 when we started our offseason workouts,” Canisius coach Rich Robbins said. “As far as waiting to play a championship game, we’ve been preparing for a long time. … We’ve had so limited time to play games this season. I think the guys are just excited to go out there and compete one last time.”
Canisius (3-1), ranked first among large schools in the Buffalo News poll, has been idle since defeating St. Joe’s, 48-7, on April 24. It has played just once since competing three times in 11 days, including two games over a four-day stretch that ended April 10. After a 0-2 start, No. 9 St. Francis is on a two-game winning streak.
This is the sixth consecutive season these two teams will meet for the playoff championship. The Crusaders won the most recent meeting for the title in 2019, 27-21, en route to winning the state Catholic title.
That was after dropping the regular-season contest to the Red Raiders. It should be noted that St. Francis won the title in 2015 and 2018 after dropping regular-season tilts to Canisius.
Could the Red Raiders, who dropped a 28-7 decision last month to the Crusaders with four starters on offense making their varsity debuts, keep the trend going?
“We’ve got to play better than we did the first time,” longtime Frannies coach Jerry Smith said. “With four games under our belt, we’re playing better now.”
That game was St. Francis’ delayed season opener after being placed on Covid-19 pause, while it was the Crusaders’ second game of the season.
While that game was quite physical, Robbins expects Saturday’s matchup to be even more competitive than the first encounter.
“The thing about St. Francis – and it’s a testament to their coaching staff – is they get better as the season goes on,” Robbins said. “You’d rather face them Week Two than in Week Nine. … Any time you have Division I players on your football team, especially Jimmy Scott, who is one of the best players in the state, we expect a well-coached team, a physical team, and a team that wants to knock us off. We expect a battle, for sure.”
The keys to victory are simple for the Crusaders, who also feature their share of Division I prospects – minimize mistakes and protect the football. Same for Frannies.
The team that does that best will hoist the championship plaque after the final whistle.
“I think our guys have improved, which is a testament to their work ethic,” Smith said.
In addition to Scott, who a junior with several offers from Power Five schools, Antonio Corsi has signed with Maine. For Canisius, Joe Dixon has signed with Sacred Heart. Max Dowling is heading to prep school but has an offer from Pitt.
There are others with offers on both sides, including Canisius junior dual-threat quarterback and second-year starter Tyler Baker and receiver Nik McMillan.
“I believe it’ll be the team that handles the championship pressure the best, doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and plays good solid football,” Robbins said. “It’s just about us being the best version of the Crusaders we can be on May 8, 2021.
"If we can do that, I like our chances.”