Volleyball notes: Despite unexpected losses, City Honors girls look strong again

Before the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the Section VI girls volleyball season last fall, City Honors coach Deborah Matos was optimistic. The Centaurs were runner-up to Cheektowaga in Class B-1 of the last Section VI tournament, held in the fall of 2019.

"Had everything been normal, the team that would be returning was, in my opinion, going to make a run for the regionals of the state," Matos said.

That outlook had changed slightly when the season began this month in the newly created Fall II.

"A few parents decided not to allow their children to return," Matos said. "It kind of put a hole in our lineup. We had a lot of key players that returned and some key players that did not."

Matos and her Centaurs team have kept plugging, nevertheless. City Honors is 4-0 entering Thursday's match against Kenmore West.

"We've put together a lineup that should be able to handle the challenges, We're doing some good things," she said.

That lineup includes senior basketball standout Kyra Wood, who will play hoops at Temple and is the first girls basketball player in the Buffalo Public Schools to reach 2,000 career points.