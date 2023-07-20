Villa Maria College has seen the girls flag football boom across the country and in Western New York, and has decided to become the first college locally to offer the sport.

The inaugural season will take place in the spring with Keith Wing, the Williamsville South flag football coach, leading the program, the college announced Wednesday.

“This is a really exciting opportunity that Villa Maria College is providing to female student-athletes,” Wing said. “The college is showing a lot of leadership and innovation in women’s athletics with this move. This is a great opportunity, and we’re really excited about the future.”

In Western New York, 15 programs competed in the first year of Section VI competition in the spring after a 12-team pilot program in 2021. That number figures to grow as flag football becomes a New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship sport in 2024.

Wing has recruited athletes locally, including Rochester, and has networked with coaches around the country to let them know what’s happening at Villa Maria. Athletes have contacted him, too.

He met with prospective players and their families by video conference or phone call to gauge the seriousness of their interest, and advised them to make sure Villa Maria offers the major they want.

As exciting as the idea of playing college flag football seems, Wing doesn’t want prospective athletes to forget about the school part of being a student-athlete.

“I’ve made connections with coaches in other states, in Philadelphia, Florida, and connections through NFL Flag,” Wing said. “They’ve all been generous in sharing some names, and when we created this program, players have sent their game film. Players from Arizona to Williamsville have let it be known they want to play collegiate flag football.”

The team will play six games in Canada’s Ontario Women’s Intercollegiate Football Association in the first season, and 12 games going forward.

“They’ve been kind enough to participate against their teams and tournaments in our inaugural season as we get up and running,” Wing said.

In June, the Atlantic East Conference announced its plans to become the first NCAA conference in any division to offer varsity female flag football. Five schools are expected to begin play in the spring of 2024. Fifteen NAIA schools have been playing since 2021.

Wing foresees other schools in the region adding flag football after taking part in a meeting earlier this year.

“I was invited to a meeting with a bunch of local colleges that were looking at the possibility,” Wing said. “I expect several other local colleges will be adding flag football in the next year or so and in the near future. I do think that’s something that’s going to happen.”

Verni to Syracuse

Nardin alum Julianna Verni announced on social media she’s transferring from Purdue to Syracuse for softball and has three years of eligibility remaining.

In eight appearances for the Boilermakers as a freshman, Verni had a 7.56 ERA in 8.1 innings.

Verni was a two-time All-Catholic Pitcher of the Year and was selected to the all-state first team in Class A as a senior in 2022.

North pitcher to NCCC

Matt Kasprowicz, who will be a senior at Williamsville North in the fall, has announced his commitment to play baseball at Niagara County Community College.

The righthander made six appearances last season and struck out 16 in 22 innings.