Victor ends Williamsville East's 37-game win streak on a squeeze play

Victor squeezed home the game’s only run in the top of the fourth inning and went on to a 1-0 triumph over Williamsville East on Saturday, ending the Flames’ 37-game winning streak.

Freshman Olivia Steinorth pitched a one-hitter for the visiting Blue Devils from Section V, striking out five and walking one.

Losing pitcher Summer Clark allowed five hits. One was a leadoff triple by Maya Thompson in the fourth. After the Flames held the runner at third on Joelle Jay’s fielder’s choice grounder to short, Melissa Mancini laid down a squeeze bunt that allowed Thompson to score.

East had only one baserunner the rest of the way when Abbie Stellrecht walked to lead off the bottom of the fourth. The Flames’ only hit was a one-out single by Emily Wendt in the third. Victor had two other runners cut down at the plate.

It was the first loss for Williamsville East since losing the Section VI crossover game to Iroquois at the end of the 2018 season. The Flames won all 27 games on their way to the state championship in 2019 and were 10-0 this season.

Victor (16-2), with sisters Olivia and Audrey (an eighth-grader) Steinorth, has lost only two games this season, both to Section V opponent Webster Schroeder.

After disposing of East, Victor, which won the last two Section V and Far West Regional Class AA championships, edged Williamsville North 1-0 with a run in the ninth inning at Williamsville East.

