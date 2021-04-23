USA Wrestling: Why high school wrestling season can happen in Erie County

Early during the pandemic, there was a pattern that started with documents from the U.S. Olympic Committee and the National Federation of High School Athletic Associations (NFHS) that started listing sports by risk. The NFHS, which oversees all high school athletics, has pretty much walked back from that. On Feb. 2, they eliminated their guidance about risk factors in determining whether to have high schools sports. They discontinued the high-, moderate- and low-risk categories. Transmission depends on multiple factors that cannot easily be accounted for by dividing sports in three categories of risk. There is accumulating evidence that spread appears during social contact and is not specific to sports.

That change by the NFHS has been very helpful to the wrestling community. Early on, the same organization considered us to perhaps be riskier than others sports. It’s not fair to say there hasn’t been an outbreak somewhere that had to do with wrestling, but there are outbreaks having to do with all sports and many other activities.