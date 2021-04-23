USA Wrestling: Why high school wrestling season can happen in Erie County

In response to a recommendation from the Erie County Department of Health, high schools in Erie County will not have a spring wrestling season. Wrestling practice begins May 3 in the neighboring counties with Section VI teams. The health department cited transmission rates, close contact and lack of masks. Section VI has said if the ECDOH changes its stance, it is hopeful to be able to have a wrestling season in Erie County.
The News reached out to Gary Abbott, longtime director of communications and special projects for USA Wrestling, the sport’s national governing body. Here are some of his thoughts on the current situation.
When I was a high school wrestler in Suffolk County, I just can’t imagine if someone had told me my senior year that I couldn’t wrestle.
The feelings and emotions going on with the parents and athletes and coaches in Buffalo and Western New York are understandable. They look to the west and see Ohio has had a season and state tournament. They look to the south and see New Jersey and Pennsylvania has had a season and state tournament. They look to the east throughout New York State and there is wrestling, and Massachusetts has just said they are going to allow the kids to wrestle after initially postponing the season.
I can’t say everyone in the country is having a season, because it’s been a state-by-state situation. Some are just getting started; some state meets might be in June and might even be in July. The majority of the states are having wrestling seasons and state tournaments. It’s not always the same season as usual. Some are delayed or shortened, but they’ve made accommodations. If they’re able to iron out the administrative issues with Erie County and Section VI, and then really address the issue and have the ability to make the decision, I think there is information to make that happen.
The concern of the coaches and administrators is valid. USA Wrestling has tried to be a leader to try to find ways to wrestle. The basics of what we’ve done is create protocols as far back as the start of the pandemic. We had a number of committees and two documents – a Return to Mat Guidelines and the second was a Return to Events Guideline. At this point, we’re back to our full national schedule for USA Wrestling and most of the state associations have been successful in bringing back wrestling.
The foundation for this is we know we have to comply with local and state and health regulations, and we have been able to do it. It takes communication. There have been cooperative ways to do this and allow kids to wrestle. We feel if you comply with our guidelines and work directly with the local officials, we can find a way for youth to participate in wrestling.
This really isn’t a unique situation. The structure of how the pandemic rolled out nationally has been with regulations done at a local and a state level. The major decision-makers to this point have often been governors. Even within certain states, there has been flexibility within a region or county basis. It’s not surprising even within the same section in Western New York to see differences. Our key position is we’re glad to do whatever we can to provide information and support to provide opportunity and support for kids to wrestle.
Early during the pandemic, there was a pattern that started with documents from the U.S. Olympic Committee and the National Federation of High School Athletic Associations (NFHS) that started listing sports by risk. The NFHS, which oversees all high school athletics, has pretty much walked back from that. On Feb. 2, they eliminated their guidance about risk factors in determining whether to have high schools sports. They discontinued the high-, moderate- and low-risk categories. Transmission depends on multiple factors that cannot easily be accounted for by dividing sports in three categories of risk. There is accumulating evidence that spread appears during social contact and is not specific to sports.
That change by the NFHS has been very helpful to the wrestling community. Early on, the same organization considered us to perhaps be riskier than others sports. It’s not fair to say there hasn’t been an outbreak somewhere that had to do with wrestling, but there are outbreaks having to do with all sports and many other activities.
Some states have conducted and completed the wrestling season with masks. The first one was in Michigan. That decision is being done locally. There are a lot of factors with what’s happening in each state and region in regard to what they are doing with not only wrestling, but what they are doing with all sports. Some states have used masks and some have not. Denying the opportunity to participate because some think there should be a mask doesn’t make sense to us. We’re not going to say, 'Don’t use a mask,' because some have done it. USA Wrestling’s national and regional scheduled events have been done without masks, but with many other safety protocols. I am not sure using a mask should be a factor in the decision on whether to hold a sport.
The wrestling community, athletes and families prefer not to have a mask. I haven’t seen or know of any research where a mask does or doesn’t make a difference in safety in wrestling during the pandemic. There has not been enough time to scientifically prove whether a mask is a factor or not in wrestling. Other states have used them. If a kid wants to wrestle and the state says use a mask, at least they have been able to participate.
USA Wrestling would be glad to work with anyone to help find a way to get an opportunity for kids to wrestle.