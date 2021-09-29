 Skip to main content
Updated WNY high school football schedule for Week 5
  • Updated
Orchard Park Bennett Football

Orchard Park player Kegan Mancabelli catches a touchdown pass against Bennett during the first half at Orchard Park High School on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here is the updated high school football schedule for Week 5:

Thursday

(7 p.m. unless noted) 

Silver Creek/Forest at Timon, 6:30 p.m.

Fredonia at Salamanca 

Lew-Port at Albion, Postponed 

Southwestern at Gowanda, Canceled   

Friday

(7 p.m. unless noted) 

Maryvale at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster vs. Bennett (at All-High) 

Hutch Tech at Orchard Park 

McKinley at Kenmore East 

Niagara Falls at Williamsville North 

Kenmore West at Clarence 

Lockport at Niagara Wheatfield 

Starpoint at Grand Island 

South Park at Jamestown 

Frontier at Amherst 

Hamburg at Williamsville South 

West Seneca West at Williamsville East 

Roy-Hart at Burgard (at Riverside) 

WNYMCS/HS at Cheektowaga 

Cardinal O’Hara at Chautauqua Lake 

Dunkirk at Olean 

West Seneca East at East Aurora 

Pioneer at Iroquois 

Wilson at Akron 

Eden at Springville 

Catt-Little Valley at Franklinville/Ellicottville (at Franklinville) 

Portville at Randolph  

Saturday

(2 p.m. unless noted) 

CV-Falconer at Allegany-Limestone, Noon

Alden at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

Archibshop Hoban at St. Francis, 1 p.m.

Erie at St. Joe's, 1 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs. CSP, 1:30 p.m. at Sherman 

Boston College High at Canisius

North Tonawanda at Sweet Home 

Medina at Cleveland Hill 

Depew at JFK 

Tonawanda at Newfane 

0 comments

