Updated WNY high school football schedule for Week 5

Here is the updated high school football schedule for Week 5:
Thursday
(7 p.m. unless noted)
Silver Creek/Forest at Timon, 6:30 p.m.
Fredonia at Salamanca
Lew-Port at Albion, Postponed
Southwestern at Gowanda, Canceled
Friday
(7 p.m. unless noted)
Maryvale at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster vs. Bennett (at All-High)
Hutch Tech at Orchard Park
McKinley at Kenmore East
Niagara Falls at Williamsville North
Kenmore West at Clarence
Lockport at Niagara Wheatfield
Starpoint at Grand Island
South Park at Jamestown
Frontier at Amherst
Hamburg at Williamsville South
West Seneca West at Williamsville East
Roy-Hart at Burgard (at Riverside)
WNYMCS/HS at Cheektowaga
Cardinal O’Hara at Chautauqua Lake
Dunkirk at Olean
West Seneca East at East Aurora
Pioneer at Iroquois
Wilson at Akron
Eden at Springville
Catt-Little Valley at Franklinville/Ellicottville (at Franklinville)
Portville at Randolph
Saturday
(2 p.m. unless noted)
CV-Falconer at Allegany-Limestone, Noon
Alden at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.
Archibshop Hoban at St. Francis, 1 p.m.
Erie at St. Joe's, 1 p.m.
St. Mary’s vs. CSP, 1:30 p.m. at Sherman
Boston College High at Canisius
North Tonawanda at Sweet Home
Medina at Cleveland Hill