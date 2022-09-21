Undefeated Williamsville South beats Amherst 2-1, prepares for unbeaten Williamsville East

Williamsville South continued its winning ways Wednesday, but the Billies did finally allow a goal in a 2-1 victory over visiting Amherst in an ECIC II matchup.

After a scoreless first half, the offense picked up in the game’s final 40 minutes.

Billies senior captain Sam LaMendola netted the game's first goal two minutes into the second half when he scored on a direct free kick, his eighth goal of the season.

But Amherst refused to bow to last season's state Class A semifinalists. Neighborhood tussles are like that.

The Tigers' offense was very aggressive throughout the game, and at the 32:40 mark of the second half, their opportunity to get on the scoreboard had arrived. It was senior Aney Djadou’s opportunity to end the Billies' eight-game shutout streak.

Taking a direct free kick on the right side of the field, he ran and kicked the ball deep into the top left corner for his sixth goal of the season. Amherst (3-2-1) erupted in celebration.

"Obviously after not conceding for the whole season, it was a little bit of a shock," LaMendola said. "I know the guy who scored, and I know he's quality. It shocked us a bit, but the response was evident. Five minutes after, we controlled the play and bounced right back."

Amherst’s Aney Djadou has ended Williamsville South’s eight-game streak of no goals allowed. Djadou scored via penalty kick.It’s the first goal allowed by WS this season. pic.twitter.com/GOhhKcE1CR — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) September 22, 2022

It was a moment of joy against one of the best teams in the state, and when the game resumed, Amherst kept pace with its aggressive play and made it seem as though the Tigers could pull off the upset.

But, as it has so many times in recent seasons, South's offense responded as senior Bruce Damstedt scored his team-high 10th goal of the season with 20 minutes remaining.

With the Billies (9-0-0) taming the Tigers, their showdown against rival Williamsville East (6-0-0) is now set. The Flames are No. 2 to the Billies in ECIC II and have won each of their games via shutout with 31 goals on the season.

"I'm buzzing," a smiling LaMendola said. "I'm so excited to play them. They're our rivals. We know they're a good team, and we're going to give everything against them."

Unless the game ends in a tie, which neither has done this season, one of the teams will fall from the ranks of the unbeaten. Last season, South went 3-0 against East, with the last win coming in the Section VI Class A title game.

"Last year, we may've gotten the better of it, but they have a very strong team this year," South coach Trevor Lawler said. "We look at them, at this point, as the favorites in the division, just knowing what they have coming back from last year. For us, this is a huge test for us. So far, we've come through all of our tests, but Saturday we know will be our biggest test, so far."

Williamsville South seniors Sam LaMendola and Bruce Damstedt on the team’s 2-1 win over Amherst, playing Williamsville East next, and their love for team spaghetti dinners. pic.twitter.com/2gjhY1Riqv — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) September 22, 2022

Williamsville East coach Tony Schiappa has led his team to a successful three-year run, amassing a 37-3-2 mark in that span. Despite all the success, the one team standing in East's way has been South. The Billies are responsible for all three of the Flames’ defeats and one of their ties.

“That is definitely a big target for us that we talked about all offseason about getting over that hump and kind of getting some revenge that these boys all worked really hard for,” Schiappa said. “There’s a lot of guys that have been talking about this match for almost a year since they knocked us off in November.”

The Flames' core includes reigning All-WNY first team selection and senior captain Luca Buscaglia (four goals, nine assists), junior Kharallah Musaid (11 goals, four assists) and senior captain Jay Jezioro (seven goals, four assists).

All three are East's top leading goal scorers and have been around through the program’s high and lows. Schiappa believes this season could be different for his team because of their experience. He respects everything South has accomplished over the years, but thinks his team is due.

“Our seniors have been playing in big games for the last three years,” Schiappa said. “We always say pressure is a privilege. It’s an honor to play in a big game, and our boys have earned that through the last three years. Seeing how the older guys lead and how the older guys prepare and how it’s their team to prove that they can make a difference and a leave a legacy in our program that’s tough to match. We feel like we’re prepared, and those guys down the road are always prepared and they keep getting better and better and we have the utmost respect for them.”

Beating South on Saturday would be an accomplishment for the Flames, but they’re aware there’s much of the season left, regardless of the result. This weekend’s game is big because it is against the Billies and the measuring stick that team has set for others.

“In a way, South is going to be the benchmark all year,” Schiappa said. “The winner of this game, whether it’s us or them, it’s still at the end of the day you want to be playing your best soccer in mid-to-late October when playoffs ramp up. We treat each game as its own. We’re not going to get too high or too low, regardless of the result.”