Unbeaten Niagara Wheatfield edges Lancaster in girls volleyball

In the current Coaches Western New York girls volleyball poll, Niagara Wheatfield is ranked one spot behind Lancaster despite being unbeaten in match play.

So much for the prognosticators.

The fourth-ranked Falcons remained undefeated after their match Wednesday night and they did it at the expense of the third-ranked Legends of Lancaster.

Playing on its home court, the reigning Section VI Class A champion earned a 19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 18-25 and 25-23 victory over its Class AA-sized nonleague foe.

Niagara Wheatfield, which has won section titles two of the past three seasons, improved to 14-0. Lancaster fell to 10-2.

Senior Elanna Lysiak led NW with 20 kills, two blocks and three aces, while junior Sasha Zayatz recorded 15 digs and one ace. Senior Kelsey Tylec had 15 kills, 10 digs and three aces, while Falcons eighth grader Lindsay Tylec had 56 assists, 17 digs and two aces. Emily Quider, a senior, had 22 digs, 10 kills and three aces.

For Lancaster, freshman Alli Farmer had 29 kills, while junior Meg Hejmanowski finished with 22 digs and 13 kills. Sophomore April Jakubowski had 44 assists and eighth grader Sarina Notaro 22 digs.

The Falcons host Grand Island at 6 p.m. Thursday in a Niagara Frontier League contest. The Legends visit Frontier on Friday night. Lancaster’s other loss came against Frontier in four sets on Sept. 21.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.