Unbeaten Iroquois remains on top in News small schools football poll

  • Updated
Iroquois West Seneca East Football

Iroquois quarterback Justus Kleitz throws against West Seneca East during the first half at West Seneca East High School on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the results of The Buffalo News small schools football poll following Week 7.

Small schools are those in Classes B, C and D along with St. Mary's, Cardinal O'Hara and Bishop Timon. First-place votes in parentheses.

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Iroquois (5) B1  7-0  59 1
 2.  Randolph (1) D  7-0 55  2 
 3. Maryvale  B2  7-0 45  3t 
 4.  Medina C North  7-0  44  3t 
 5.  Lackawanna  C Central  7-0  37 5 
 6.  Fredonia C South  6-1 21  7 
 7t.  Pioneer  B1  5-2 16  N/R  
 7t.  Portville  D  6-1 16  8 
 9.  Albion  C North  3-4 11  9 
 10.  Salamanca  C South  5-2   8  N/R 
Others Cass. Valley/Falc./MG B2  5-2   6  N/R 
  CSP D  5-2  6  N/R 
  Southwestern  C South  5-2   4   N/R 
  Franklinville/Ellicottville D 5-2  2 6 

Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

