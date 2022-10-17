Unbeaten Iroquois remains on top in News small schools football poll

Here are the results of The Buffalo News small schools football poll following Week 7.
Small schools are those in Classes B, C and D along with St. Mary's, Cardinal O'Hara and Bishop Timon. First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Iroquois (5)
|B1
|7-0
|59
|1
|2.
|Randolph (1)
|D
|7-0
|55
|2
|3.
|Maryvale
|B2
|7-0
|45
|3t
|4.
|Medina
|C North
|7-0
|44
|3t
|5.
|Lackawanna
|C Central
|7-0
|37
|5
|6.
|Fredonia
|C South
|6-1
|21
|7
|7t.
|Pioneer
|B1
|5-2
|16
|N/R
|7t.
|Portville
|D
|6-1
|16
|8
|9.
|Albion
|C North
|3-4
|11
|9
|10.
|Salamanca
|C South
|5-2
|8
|N/R
|Others
|Cass. Valley/Falc./MG
|B2
|5-2
|6
|N/R
|CSP
|D
|5-2
|6
|N/R
|Southwestern
|C South
|5-2
|4
|N/R
|Franklinville/Ellicottville
|D
|5-2
|2
|6
Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).