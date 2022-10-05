Unbeaten Clarence field hockey continues to raise the bar

Olive Garden dinners, Halloween-themed nights, a preseason pool party and visiting elementary school students are a few activities the Clarence field hockey team participates in to become closer. It’s a group that takes pride in doing almost everything together, and it’s translated on the field.

As the reigning Section VI Class A champions, the Red Devils look primed for a repeat. They are 11-0 with four games remaining until sectional brackets are announced Oct. 20.

Clarence is the only undefeated field hockey team in Section VI and has won eight of its games by shutout, including its last four, heading into Thursday's game against visiting Sweet Home.

The last line of defense for Clarence has been senior goalie Brenna Lincoln, who has made 21 saves of the 23 shots she has faced for a save percentage of 91.3%, which is third in the section among players with at least 10 shots faced.

“I think it’s really important that our communication is really good,” Lincoln said. “I think that being a goalie it’s helpful to have teammates that listen to you. I think I’m very directive and I think that’s very helpful when you see them respond. It carries up the field. I feel like every position has really good chemistry with each other and I think that’s really helped us.”

A stifling defense has become the identity of Clarence over the last few seasons, as the Red Devils have gone 83-8-1 since 2017. Last season, the team advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class AA semifinal against Section XI’s Northport, and despite a 5-0 loss, the team is confident in its ability to make another run for the elusive state championship.

“We’re just a very fast-paced team, I think that’s why we’re so successful,” said senior Natalie Myslinski, a two-time All-Western New York first-team selection. “Even though we went to states and lost, that was a really good experience and we definitely brought that experience into our regular play and we’re just super speedy.”

Clarence has used its speed to rack up 30 goals this season, while only surrendering three. The team's offense has matched its great defense. Nine players have recorded a goal, and six players have at least five. Senior Elle Ridge, a returning All-WNY first-team selection, leads the Red Devils in points (24) and assists (14) and is second in goals (10).

“I think of last year as a great experience, but bringing it to this year, I don’t think about states at all,” Ridge said. “I just think about one game at a time.

"There’s definitely is pressure. People want to beat us and use that as motivation in each game and each practice.”

For years, Clarence has been one of the teams to beat. Despite only two sectional titles in nine seasons, the Red Devils are always in the mix to bring home a championship.

There’s an expectation every season for Clarence to be in contention, rarely lose and produce All-WNY-caliber talent. It’s the culture that’s been created over the years, and having external expectations is a result of the respect the program has garnered.

“The teams before this year set the standard and left a legacy,” coach Marissa Faso said. “They gave us the opportunity to continue to grow and get better. A lot of these players have been together since their middle school years and coming through as seniors now, it’s been really exciting seeing their growth and the opportunities they’ve brought themselves through hard work and coming together when it counts. That’s been really exciting to me as a coach, because at this point I can step back and let the leaders lead and let them showcase all of their skills on the field, and I trust they’re leaving it all out there on the field.”

Off the field, the team is comprised of individuals who want to hold each other accountable. The team uses the term “clearings,” opportunities for players to come together as a group and have productive conversations and clarify anything if needed.

“I know a lot of teams aren’t as close with each other and they bicker on the field and stuff,” junior Avery Cannistra said. “We’re all best friends. We all enjoy having fun practices even if they’re intense and team bonding. It’s just fun to be on the team.”

Eleven of the team’s 22 players are seniors. With the ending of an era inevitable for this current group of Clarence players, the team wants to once again make a deep playoff run, along with leaving behind even greater expectations that they inherited.

“We have a much higher standard having gotten farther than we did ever before,” Lincoln said. “We’ve all been together since middle school, so to be with each to learn and grow and know how far we’ve come with the program gives us more incentive to keep getting that standard up for future years.”