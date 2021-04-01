Tyrell Laws, Sweet Home relish return to field with 21-7 win against Amherst

Less than five months later, everything was upended because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a stretch of uncertainty that lasted into the fall and postponed football season to the spring. The Covid-19 pandemic continues, too; masks were required to be worn Friday at Sweet Home, and instead of fans being packed in the school stadium, small groups of two or four parents and family members were scattered in the metal bleachers.

“Back with the way things started in the fall, I didn’t think we were going to have a season at all,” Zimmer said. “The biggest victory is being out here tonight, for both teams, being able to play, being able to compete and giving the seniors a chance to be out here.”

There also was a question if Sweet Home would even participate in high school sports this season; school districts and local health departments had the final say as to whether high-risk sports would be played this season.

In September, Sweet Home's board of education voted 4-3 in favor of fielding low- and moderate-risk sports in the fall. Then, in January, the board of education voted 5-2 in favor of letting the district’s high-risk sports compete during this winter season.