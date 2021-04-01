Tyrell Laws, Sweet Home relish return to field with 21-7 win against Amherst

As the Sweet Home football team celebrated around him, Panthers football coach Jeremy Zimmer cradled the Big Cat Trophy and relished in the knowledge that his team was playing again.
Zimmer and the Panthers waited an exceptionally long time for the moment.
The Covid-19 pandemic pushed the fall football season into the spring, and the Panthers didn't expect to be playing in April. There was a question of if Sweet Home would even play football this school year. That day came Thursday, as the Panthers defeated Amherst 21-7 at Sweet Home.
Sweet Home quarterback Tyrell Laws can tell you how long of a wait it was, too, to play a football game.
“We’ve been out for about 500 days, so it’s tough to play now, but we always have to fight adversity, every day, and we brought that today,” said Laws, who scored a pair of touchdowns for the Panthers. “We just played as a team. We always work through downs, but you just have to work our way back up, and that’s what we did today."
When they last were on the field in the fall of 2019, the Panthers had just been stopped short of the goal line, in a 19-18 loss to McKinley in a Class A playoff game. The Panthers trailed 13-0 at the half, before Laws' touchdown catch with 30 seconds left brought the Panthers within a point of the Macks. McKinley, however, stopped Sweet Home's two-point conversion attempt and denied the Panthers from earning a playoff win.
Less than five months later, everything was upended because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a stretch of uncertainty that lasted into the fall and postponed football season to the spring. The Covid-19 pandemic continues, too; masks were required to be worn Friday at Sweet Home, and instead of fans being packed in the school stadium, small groups of two or four parents and family members were scattered in the metal bleachers.
“Back with the way things started in the fall, I didn’t think we were going to have a season at all,” Zimmer said. “The biggest victory is being out here tonight, for both teams, being able to play, being able to compete and giving the seniors a chance to be out here.”
There also was a question if Sweet Home would even participate in high school sports this season; school districts and local health departments had the final say as to whether high-risk sports would be played this season.
In September, Sweet Home's board of education voted 4-3 in favor of fielding low- and moderate-risk sports in the fall. Then, in January, the board of education voted 5-2 in favor of letting the district’s high-risk sports compete during this winter season.
The Panthers won a game in which both teams struggled to find a flow in its offense, and a game that was mired with penalties. At one point in the second quarter, the Panthers were called for four straight infractions that pushed them backwards, from their own 26-yard line back to their 2, before Laws’ 24-yard run on third-and 34.
Laws gave the Panthers a 9-0 lead on a 4-yard run with 5:08 left in the first quarter, about five minutes after the Panthers opened scoring on a safety when Amherst’s snap on a punt bobbled out of the end zone.
Ted McDuffie’s 4-yard run helped Amherst cut Sweet Home’s lead to 9-7 with 8:02 left, but Jailen Gaines answered with a 25-yard touchdown run that opened Sweet Home’s lead to 15-7 with 6:33 left. Laws scored his second touchdown – a 20-yard run with 2:09 left – and finished with 183 yards on 17 carries.
“In the second half, we finally calmed things down and our offensive line really started to take over,” Zimmer said. “I think that’s where the lack of the offseason, you could see it. We did a lot of stuff in the offseason but it was all noncontact, 7-on-7 drills, and for both teams, the offensive line had Wednesday-Thursday-Friday-Saturday to practice in pads, and about four days to get ready for the game. But the kids really came together in the second half.”