The Orchard Park baseball team improved to a 4-0 with a 2-1 victory Sunday against defending Class AA state champion McQuaid at Monroe Community College in a rematch of last year’s Far West Regional.

Quakers senior Tyler Pohlman went 6⅓ innings without giving up a hit and finished with a one-hitter. He struck out nine, walked one and hit a batter.

“Both my two-seam fastball and curveball were working, and I mixed them together well to keep the batters off-balance,” Pohlman said. “It was a great team win overall, and it felt great to get some revenge from last year.”

Connor Forkey’s one-out double in the seventh broke up the no-hitter and scored Sam Stone from first base. Pohlman then picked off Forkey, who represented the tying run, at second base.

“It was a close game so I knew their coach would be trying to get their runner 90 feet closer to home,” Pohlman said. “The couple pitches prior to the pickoff I had only taken one look over at the runner. On the pickoff, I looked over to second twice, and on the second look, I saw the runner taking off for third and got him out as he went back toward second base.”

McQuaid beat the Quakers, 13-1, in June and went on to win is second New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship.

With Pohlman and McQuaid’s Matt Wilmarth locked in a pitcher’s duel Sunday, neither team had a hit until OP’s John Callahan doubled with two hits in the fifth inning.

In the sixth, Evan Hernandez had a sacrifice fly to score Sam Storm for a 1-0 lead. Rhys Arnold’s two-out doubled scored pinch runner Jackson Newlove from first base for a 2-0 lead in the top of the seventh.

The Quakers return to action Friday and Saturday for a home-and-home series against Sweet Home.