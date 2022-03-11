 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tyler Pilley, Maryvale win state Division 2 championships in boys bowling
Tyler Pilley, Maryvale win state Division 2 championships in boys bowling

Section VI bowling championships

Section VI Boys C Champion Maryvale, left to right: Ryan McIntyre, Josh Magda, Aidan Longo, Paul Mamon (coach), Devin McFall, Tyler Pilley and Nathan Jackson at the Section VI bowling championships at Airport Lanes on Feb. 16, 2022.  

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Tyler Pilley won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship in Division 2 boys bowling with a dominant performance and led Maryvale to a state title Friday at AMF Strike N Spare Lanes in Syracuse.

Pilley had a six-game average of 235.8 and a total of 1,415 to finish 88 pins ahead of Peru’s Josh Trombley from Section VII to win the individual state championship. Pilley had a 248 in the first game and then closed strongly with 245 and another 248.

His performance led Maryvale, which totaled 6,325 pins, to finish ahead of second-place Peru by 450 pins for the state crown.

Maryvale’s Devin McFall was fourth with 1,276 and a high game of 254, and Aidan Longo was eighth with 1,243. Ryan McIntyre finished 11th with a total of 1,213. Teammate Nathan Jackson was named the sportsmanship award winner and had a high game of 254.  

Section VI champion Springville-Griffith finished fifth among Division 2 girls teams with 4,590 pins. Newark of Section V won the state title with 5,385.

Draven Jagoda was the top Springville finisher in 10th with 1,039 pins and a high game of 215. Amelia Hintz-Strub was 19th with 955 and Megan Schneider was 24th with 929 pins.

Newark’s Natalie Kent won the girls Division 2 title with a total of 1,306 pins and a high game of 258.

Bowling continues Saturday and Sunday at Strike N Spare.

