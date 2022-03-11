Tyler Pilley, Maryvale win state Division 2 championships in boys bowling

Tyler Pilley won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship in Division 2 boys bowling with a dominant performance and led Maryvale to a state title Friday at AMF Strike N Spare Lanes in Syracuse.
Pilley had a six-game average of 235.8 and a total of 1,415 to finish 88 pins ahead of Peru’s Josh Trombley from Section VII to win the individual state championship. Pilley had a 248 in the first game and then closed strongly with 245 and another 248.
His performance led Maryvale, which totaled 6,325 pins, to finish ahead of second-place Peru by 450 pins for the state crown.
Congratulations to your D2 NYS CHAMPIONS!!! @MaryvaleAthlet1 @SectionVI @WNYAthletics pic.twitter.com/b9S7AJu0pR— Section6Bowling (@Section6Bowling) March 12, 2022
Maryvale’s Devin McFall was fourth with 1,276 and a high game of 254, and Aidan Longo was eighth with 1,243. Ryan McIntyre finished 11th with a total of 1,213. Teammate Nathan Jackson was named the sportsmanship award winner and had a high game of 254.
Section VI champion Springville-Griffith finished fifth among Division 2 girls teams with 4,590 pins. Newark of Section V won the state title with 5,385.
Aidan Longo of Maryvale didn’t think he was ready to have a good start at the Section VI bow…
Draven Jagoda was the top Springville finisher in 10th with 1,039 pins and a high game of 215. Amelia Hintz-Strub was 19th with 955 and Megan Schneider was 24th with 929 pins.
Newark’s Natalie Kent won the girls Division 2 title with a total of 1,306 pins and a high game of 258.
Bowling continues Saturday and Sunday at Strike N Spare.