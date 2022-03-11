Tyler Pilley, Maryvale win state Division 2 championships in boys bowling

Tyler Pilley won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship in Division 2 boys bowling with a dominant performance and led Maryvale to a state title Friday at AMF Strike N Spare Lanes in Syracuse.

Pilley had a six-game average of 235.8 and a total of 1,415 to finish 88 pins ahead of Peru’s Josh Trombley from Section VII to win the individual state championship. Pilley had a 248 in the first game and then closed strongly with 245 and another 248.

His performance led Maryvale, which totaled 6,325 pins, to finish ahead of second-place Peru by 450 pins for the state crown.