The state Catholic High School Athletic Association wrestling championships are scheduled for Sunday at St. Anthony's on Long Island.
Western New York will be represented by 55 competitors who qualified based on their placement in last Sunday's All-Catholic championships at St. Mary.
Austin Zimmerman of St. Joe's will be going for his third state championship. He won the 110-pound title last February and was named the Division II Most Outstanding Wrestler. He won his first title in the spring of 2021 after the wrestling season was moved from the winter because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
St. Joe's, which has 19 wrestlers scheduled to compete, finished in first place Division II last February and was sixth overall among 17 teams. Canisius was seventh, St. Francis was eighth, St. Mary’s was 11th and the Gow School was 16th.
Here are the qualifiers from Western New York:
102 pounds
1st Place - Gianni Augello of SJCI
2nd Place - Louisa Martin of St. Mary`s
110
1st Place - Austin Zimmerman of SJCI
2nd Place - Quinn Martin of St. Mary`s
3rd Place - Nick Gerace of SJCI
118
1st Place - Sean Gordon of St. Francis
2nd Place - Constantine Santacrose of Canisius
126
1st Place - Nik Massaro of SJCI
2nd Place - Damian Schluetter of SJCI
3rd Place - Owen Miller of St. Francis
4th Place - Alex Filozof of St. Mary`s
132
1st Place - Jayson Kline of SJCI
2nd Place - Jimmy Gordon of St. Francis
3rd Place - Ree Reh of SJCI
4th Place - Brady Baker of St. Mary`s
138
1st Place - Aidan Schenk of SJCI
2nd Place - Andrew Carlson of St. Mary`s
3rd Place - Damone Allen of St. Francis
4th Place - Dylan Mullen of St. Francis
5th Place - David Rhodes of St. Mary`s
145
1st Place - Rory White of St. Francis
2nd Place - Javier Torres of SJCI
3rd Place - Dylan Forant of SJCI
4th Place - Chase Russo of St. Francis
5th Place - Nick Siler of St. Francis
152
1st Place - Reese Spiro of Canisius
2nd Place - Tucker Jobe of St. Francis
3rd Place - James Cassata of SJCI
4th Place - Tanner Hartwig of St. Mary`s
5th Place - Gabe Miller of St. Francis
160
1st Place - Luke Ventresca of SJCI
2nd Place - Joe Littlejohn of St. Francis
3rd Place - Lucas Gawron of SJCI
4th Place - Aidan Pacholec of St. Francis
5th Place - Evan Gallo of SJCI
172
1st Place - Brandon Drummond of St. Francis
2nd Place - Dorian Buckley of SJCI
3rd Place - Peter Cross of Canisius
4th Place - Lechaun Anderson of Canisius
189
1st Place - Connor Miller of St. Francis
2nd Place - Marcus Johnson of St. Mary`s
3rd Place - Ben Gambino of SJCI
4th Place - Dylan Capone of SJCI
5th Place - Isaiah Whitman of Gow School
215
1st Place - Jack Coughlin of St. Francis
2nd Place - Christopher Williams of SJCI
3rd Place - Karol Krzyszton of St. Francis
285
1st Place - Nathaniel Lopez of SJCI
2nd Place - Noah Morlock of Canisius
3rd Place - Kaleb McKenzie of Canisius
4th Place - Sheldon Cunningham of St. Mary`s
5th Place - Tim McCann of St. Francis