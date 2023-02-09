The state Catholic High School Athletic Association wrestling championships are scheduled for Sunday at St. Anthony's on Long Island.

Western New York will be represented by 55 competitors who qualified based on their placement in last Sunday's All-Catholic championships at St. Mary.

Austin Zimmerman of St. Joe's will be going for his third state championship. He won the 110-pound title last February and was named the Division II Most Outstanding Wrestler. He won his first title in the spring of 2021 after the wrestling season was moved from the winter because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

St. Joe's, which has 19 wrestlers scheduled to compete, finished in first place Division II last February and was sixth overall among 17 teams. Canisius was seventh, St. Francis was eighth, St. Mary’s was 11th and the Gow School was 16th.

Here are the qualifiers from Western New York:

102 pounds

1st Place - Gianni Augello of SJCI

2nd Place - Louisa Martin of St. Mary`s

110

1st Place - Austin Zimmerman of SJCI

2nd Place - Quinn Martin of St. Mary`s

3rd Place - Nick Gerace of SJCI

118

1st Place - Sean Gordon of St. Francis

2nd Place - Constantine Santacrose of Canisius

126

1st Place - Nik Massaro of SJCI

2nd Place - Damian Schluetter of SJCI

3rd Place - Owen Miller of St. Francis

4th Place - Alex Filozof of St. Mary`s

132

1st Place - Jayson Kline of SJCI

2nd Place - Jimmy Gordon of St. Francis

3rd Place - Ree Reh of SJCI

4th Place - Brady Baker of St. Mary`s

138

1st Place - Aidan Schenk of SJCI

2nd Place - Andrew Carlson of St. Mary`s

3rd Place - Damone Allen of St. Francis

4th Place - Dylan Mullen of St. Francis

5th Place - David Rhodes of St. Mary`s

145

1st Place - Rory White of St. Francis

2nd Place - Javier Torres of SJCI

3rd Place - Dylan Forant of SJCI

4th Place - Chase Russo of St. Francis

5th Place - Nick Siler of St. Francis

152

1st Place - Reese Spiro of Canisius

2nd Place - Tucker Jobe of St. Francis

3rd Place - James Cassata of SJCI

4th Place - Tanner Hartwig of St. Mary`s

5th Place - Gabe Miller of St. Francis

160

1st Place - Luke Ventresca of SJCI

2nd Place - Joe Littlejohn of St. Francis

3rd Place - Lucas Gawron of SJCI

4th Place - Aidan Pacholec of St. Francis

5th Place - Evan Gallo of SJCI

172

1st Place - Brandon Drummond of St. Francis

2nd Place - Dorian Buckley of SJCI

3rd Place - Peter Cross of Canisius

4th Place - Lechaun Anderson of Canisius

189

1st Place - Connor Miller of St. Francis

2nd Place - Marcus Johnson of St. Mary`s

3rd Place - Ben Gambino of SJCI

4th Place - Dylan Capone of SJCI

5th Place - Isaiah Whitman of Gow School

215

1st Place - Jack Coughlin of St. Francis

2nd Place - Christopher Williams of SJCI

3rd Place - Karol Krzyszton of St. Francis

285

1st Place - Nathaniel Lopez of SJCI

2nd Place - Noah Morlock of Canisius

3rd Place - Kaleb McKenzie of Canisius

4th Place - Sheldon Cunningham of St. Mary`s

5th Place - Tim McCann of St. Francis