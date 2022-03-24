Two-time All-WNY first-team soccer player Robert Woods, from Lew-Port, commits to Niagara

Robert Woods, a two-time Coaches All-Western New York soccer player at Lewiston-Porter, has committed to Niagara University, he announced on social media Thursday.
Woods had 20 goals and nine assists in the fall and finished his career second in school history with 71 goals, including 19 game-winners. He led all Niagara Frontier League players in goals and points in 2020 and 2021.
He was named to the all-state third team by the United Soccer Association.
#ROLLPURP pic.twitter.com/2ItkNSY9oX— Robert Woods (@Robert_23_Woods) March 24, 2022
