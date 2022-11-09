Two Hamburg commit athletes commit Division I, headlined by Virginia Tech bound Clara Strack

It was National Signing Day across the country, and multiple athletes from Western New York celebrated the day by officially signing with colleges to continue their athletic careers.

One of the most notable athletes to sign a National Letter of Intent was Hamburg senior Clara Strack, who will play women’s basketball at Virginia Tech. Strack gave a verbal commitment to the Hokies in July.

Strack said she will become the first Bulldog to play women's basketball at the college level on a full scholarship.

Among those in attendance Wednesday was Athletic Director Pat Cauley, coach Amy Steager, and Strack’s teammates and family.

“It feels really good,” Strack said. “I’m really excited and looking forward to going down there next summer.”

Hamburg treated Strack’s signing as the spectacle the school felt she deserved. A press release was sent out, there was cake, and Steager proudly wore a Virginia Tech sweatshirt throughout the school day.

Wednesday was the first day of the early signing period for all sports other than football. The period closes Nov. 16 for basketball, and runs through Aug. 1, for all other sports.

Strack is coming off a junior season in which she was named to the All-Western New York large schools first team after averaging 26.5 points (second in Section VI) and 16.9 rebounds (first in Section VI), leading the Bulldogs to their third consecutive Section VI Class A1 title.

“It’s incredible, it just gives me chills,” Steager said. “She just worked so hard. The decision is made, so now she can just enjoy it and take it all in.

"This is the fun part, this is the payoff for all of her hard work. I’m just happy to be able to be here coaching.”

With basketball season approaching, Strack is 148 points from passing Adam Zoeller, Class of 2001, as the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball. Also, Hamburg is looking to become one of the few programs to four-peat as sectional champions.

“I’m hoping we can four-peat,” Strack said. “We have a great team and I’m excited to see what we can do.”

Another Bulldog, Ella Herman, signed with Canisius College, where she will continue her track and field/cross country career.

“It’s really exciting,” Herman said. “It was also unexpected. I’ve always wanted to run in college, but didn't think it would be at the Division I level, so that was super exciting. It’s almost surreal that I’m able to do this.”

Herman runs the 600, 1000 and 1500 in indoor track, the 800, 1500 and 2000 outdoors. Herman finished fifth in the Class B race Friday at the Section VI cross country championships.

Dolan signs with Illinois

Williamsville South senior Gretchen Dolan had her pick of many colleges across the nation, and decided Illinois was the place for her. The 5-foot-9 guard officially signed and will have a ceremony at school on Thursday morning.

"It's super exciting that it's official," Dolan said. "I have my eyes set on next year and just each day getting ready for that level. It's super exciting just knowing that I'm officially signed there."

She committed to Illinois to not only live her dream of playing Division I basketball at a top public university, but also with aspirations of being part of the change for the program.

"I want to be part of the change of turning around the program with my future teammates and new coaching staff with a whole new culture and energy there," Dolan said. "I just want to do whatever I can to help my team succeed, whatever it is, and just making an instant impact there."

Dolan has emerged as one of the best basketball players in Western New York and across the country. This past season, she led the section in scoring at 38.4 points per game, and scored at least 40 points 10 times, and scored 50 points on three occasions.

Msylinski signs with dream school

When Clarence's Natalie Myslinski was on the lacrosse travel circuit, she would take advantage of traveling to different states and cities by visiting the colleges. In doing so, she fell "in love" with the University of Colorado. She had an idea of where she'd want to attend college, and pushed herself as a lacrosse player to become a student-athlete at her top school.

"It feels super great," Myslinski said. "Ever since I started playing competitively, I worked hard, attended showcases and tournaments just trying to get seen. I was fortunate to be seen by my dream school. It felt really good and was really great to have that feeling of signing with my dream school."

Last season on the lacrosse field for the Red Devils, she had six goals and 16 assists, and helped the program reached the state semifinals in an All-WNY first team season for herself.