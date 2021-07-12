Two area youths selected for First Tee events

Michael Wolski, a senior at Lancaster, and Owen Karches, a junior at Iroquois, will represent the Western New York chapter of First Tee at national events.

Wolski will be one of 81 golfers who will play in the PURE Insurance Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California Sept. 21-26. The tournament pairs one First Tee junior golfer with a PGA Champions Tour player and two amateurs. In addition to the golf competition, participants will attend the Legends & Leaders speakers program featuring notables from business, sports and entertainment.

Karches will be one of 48 selected nationally to attend the First Tee Game Changers Academy honoring Joe Louis Barrow Jr. from July 20-24 in Philadelphia. Participants will participate in discussions of identity, racism, diversity, equity and inclusion workshops led by First Tee coaches. The late Barrow, Jr. is former CEO of First Tee and the son of former heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis.

First Tee is a youth development organization with the goal of empowering youngers to build their strength of character through the game of golf.

