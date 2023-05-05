Twin sisters Brittany Schermerhorn and Ashley Bonetto celebrated their April 20 birthday together, but in a different way.

It featured the siblings coaching softball, the sport they love, against each other, with Schermerhorn leading Orchard Park and Bonetto calling signals for West Seneca West. The Quakers got a 3-1 win, but the highlight was the camaraderie shared between both teams as they danced in front of their dugouts to “Cotton-Eyed Joe.”

“We just have so much love for the game,” Bonetto said. “What’s important to us is for the kids to have fun while they’re playing. It’s not all business and seriousness all the time. We want them to enjoy the game, have a love for it, and have fun while they’re doing it while they’re still playing. We want the girls to be relaxed and have those memories they create with their teammates.”

Both teams met again Friday with Orchard Park winning 5-3. Despite the outcome, the twins want their players to have similar or better experiences with softball as the sport has been kind to them throughout their life. The two graduated from Orchard Park in 2004, both making All-ECIC teams and Ashley being named the ECIC Player of the Year. Then they started their college careers at St. Bonaventure before transferring to Canisius and graduating as Golden Griffins in 2008.

“It’s surreal and it’s really cool,” Schermerhorn said. “We lived our lives on the ballfield together, so being out there again and watching each other is awesome. I admire what she does, and we just try to keep it fun for the girls and show them that it’s fine and they don’t need to put pressure on themselves. It’s cool but also weird competing against her."

After their college careers, they both knew their involvement in softball had to continue. They didn’t have to wait long, as Schermerhorn became the Quakers coach in 2010 and Bonetto was the Indians' junior varsity coach from 2009 until 2022, when she was promoted to varsity coach. With her leading the varsity squad, she brought on Carl, the father of the twins, as a volunteer coach. According to Bonetto, she has her father on the staff because she doesn’t have a paid assistant, while her sister does.

Like their softball careers, the twins have experienced success, as both teams the sectional finals last year – West Seneca West, Class A; Orchard Park, Class AA.

“I guess it was bound to happen because we always knew softball was going to be in our life and that we were going to coach at some point in our lives,” Bonetto said. “We didn’t end up teaching in the same school district, and we knew at some point we’d have to face that and compete against each other.”

Although they’re in different districts, the twins are on the same wavelength as they want to dedicate their careers to the upcoming generation of softball players. As they coach and lead the young women of tomorrow, it’s clear to them that it’s a different era of student-athletes. For comparison, when the twins graduated high school, Tik Tok, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook didn’t exist. In almost 20 years since their last high school class, social media runs the world, with 97 percent of teenagers using the internet daily and 95 percent having a smartphone, according to a 2022 Pew Research Center study.

Teenage girls aged 12-17 are three times more likely to experience depression, according to a 2017 Pew Research Center study. The twins have accepted the life of a teenager is different from their days, and they want to help them understand the world and enjoy athletics, but don’t want their players to feel the pressure of being someone they aren’t.

“It was always about having fun for us,” Schermerhorn said. “I think right now there’s so much special on the girls these days. A lot of kids want to go and get scholarships and there’s advanced courses where there’s pressure on that and to perform on travel teams to get noticed. I also think social media has also become a thing. In our day, it was just get your name in The News, now it’s if someone posts something on Twitter, it travels across the nation. There’s pressure to do well and get noticed.”

Being cognizant of the pressure, Schermerhorn’s team will participate in a “Mental Health Game” with Lancaster on Saturday, saying, “We want people to know it’s more than just a game. You got to go out there, have fun and build relationships with your teammates and those will be friends you’ll have forever.”

More than a game seems to be the mantra for the twins because it was the lone hashtag used in the “Cotton-Eyed Joe” video when it was uploaded to Orchard Park’s Twitter account. As great as it is to win, they understand victories mean little if their players aren’t enjoying their extracurricular activity.

“Softball has always been a huge part of our lives,” Schermerhorn said. “I admired my dad coaching us and I had a lot of good coaches in my career and it was something I always wanted to do to give back to the younger girls and hope they have the same experiences I did growing up because it really was the time of my life that I’ll never forget and will never get back. I just hope to instill good memories for the girls that are going through all this now in high school and college because I’ll never forget it and learn life lessons.”

In the 15 years since their last college game, their passion for the game hasn’t wavered. Even with Schermerhorn starting a family or Bonetto having to wait her turn to lead the varsity squad, it was all about being around the sport.

The itch to play is still there for Bonetto, as she’ll go to Italy this summer on a softball team created by former Canisius softball coach and Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer Mike Rappl. It’ll be the first time she takes the field as a player without her sister.

“This will be a big change I guess,” Bonetto said. “She’s always been on the field with me and it’ll be an adjustment.”

Western New York college signings

Hamburg: Gavin Waite (Mount Union, lacrosse), Aiden Matyas (Clarion State, football), Larry Voss (John Carroll, lacrosse), Summer Sega (D'Youville, bowling), Ella Ingraham (Alfred State, soccer), Charlie Bell (Lake Erie, lacrosse), Kenny Schmitz (Gannon, wrestling), Jake Heldwein (Brockport, football), Lukasz Barmosz (Frostburg, lacrosse), Lauren Dils (Frostburg, rugby), Abbie Herman (Geneseo, track and field), Milena Vassallo (Oswego, lacrosse), Jill McDonnell (John Carroll, lacrosse), Jeffrey Leavell (Mercyhurst, football), Connor Holmes (St. John Fisher, volleyball), Ella Forrest (Fredonia, lacrosse), Parker Endress (Maritime, swimming), Aurora Smith (University at Buffalo, cross country/track and field), Olivia Reeves (St. Bonaventure, rugby), Emmett Reader (St. John Fisher, football), Deborah Borysewicz (Niagara, track and field), Mia McDonnell (Canisius, swimming), James Simoncelli (Brockport, baseball), Brad Tobin (Daemen, cross country/track and field), Rilee Nunan (Keuka, soccer), Meghan Kruszka (Mansfield, basketball).

Niagara Wheatfield: Xander Fletcher (Oswego, basketball), Sasha Zayatz (Fredonia, volleyball), Minna Cederman Kobayashi (D'Youville, cross country/track), Aidan Hurley (St. Bonaventure, track), Vincent Ciraolo (Roberts Wesleyan, cross country/track and field), Sophia Patterson (Geneseo, diving), Zach Smith (St. John Fisher, football), Miranda Gatto (Stony Brook, track), Victoria Dicarlo (Daemen, soccer), Luke Rohring (Alfred, tennis), AJ Zarcone (Canisius, soccer), Paul Wissel (St. Bonaventure, swim), Brielle Lum (Buffalo State, lacrosse), Kaitlin McGuire (Fredonia, lacrosse), Mera Vanderhider (Buffalo State, lacrosse), Katie Dena (Genesseo, soccer), Jackson James (Le Moyne, swim), Nick Paszt (Eastern Florida, baseball).

More WNY news

Tapestry held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new community track multi-sport athletic complex.

Hamburg Athletic Director Pat Cauley will hold a retirement roast on June 29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Cove in Depew.

Ny'Ema Blair is transferring from Depew to Cardinal O'Hara. As a basketball player, she helped the Wildcats reach the Far West Regional.

Robert Doerflein, who spent 30 seasons as a Section VI lacrosse coach, is retiring after the season.

West Seneca East boy's lacrosse coach Jim Maisano earned his 200th career win in the team's 11-8 win against Amherst.

Scores

Sweet Home girls lacrosse beat Iroquois 5-3.

Orchard Park baseball was victorious 10-1 versus West Seneca West.

West Seneca East's Olivia Russ three a one-hitter with 18 strikeouts to lead the team to a 2-1 win against Williamsville East.

Starpoint softball won 10-0 versus Iroquois.