Twelve area players named all-state field hockey team

Twelve field hockey players recently were named to represent Section VI on the all-state team, as recognized by the field hockey state committee.
State Class A semifinalist Clarence had two players on the team, as did Section VI Class C champion Akron and Class A semifinalist Orchard Park.
Four players were repeat selections: Akron junior midfielder Madison Brege, Clarence junior midfielder Natalie Myslinski, Holland senior goaltender Abby Neitch and Orchard Park senior midfielder Grace Schmelzinger.
Schmelzinger, who has been among the more dominant field hockey players in the area throughout her high school career, finished second in Section VI in scoring with 41 points on 26 goals and 15 assists.
Myslinski, who also has been recognized among the top lacrosse players, had six goals and 16 assists to help Clarence, which reached the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals in November after winning Section VI and regional titles.
Neitch saw a whopping 296 shots and finished with a 2.16 goals against average and 0.875 save percentage.
Brege had eight goals for Akron, which went 15-1, with the lone loss coming in the regionals. Akron teammate Jenelle Kieffer, a senior midfielder, had 17 goals.
Clarence junior Elle Ridge was fourth in Section VI with 40 points on 15 goals and 25 assists.
Iroquois junior goaltender Hayden Herbold made the all-state team after posting a 1.14 goals against average and 0.897 save percentage as she faced 213 shots.
Orchard Park’s Katie Dougherty, a senior attack, had seven goals and eight assists.
Sweet Home senior Sophia Vadnais was the lone defender selected. Along with her defensive prowess, she scored six goals.
Three Williamsville players made the all-state team, with senior attack Lauren Montgomery from Williamsville South, senior attack Vanessa Willick from Williamsville East and junior midfielder Molly Martin from Williamsville North.
Martin was tied for second in Section VI with 41 points on 16 goals and 25 assists. Willick was fifth in scoring with 37 points on 20 goals and 17 assists. Montgomery was 11th with 27 points on 15 goals and 12 assists.