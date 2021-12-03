Twelve area players named all-state field hockey team

Twelve field hockey players recently were named to represent Section VI on the all-state team, as recognized by the field hockey state committee.

State Class A semifinalist Clarence had two players on the team, as did Section VI Class C champion Akron and Class A semifinalist Orchard Park.

Four players were repeat selections: Akron junior midfielder Madison Brege, Clarence junior midfielder Natalie Myslinski, Holland senior goaltender Abby Neitch and Orchard Park senior midfielder Grace Schmelzinger.

Schmelzinger, who has been among the more dominant field hockey players in the area throughout her high school career, finished second in Section VI in scoring with 41 points on 26 goals and 15 assists.

Myslinski, who also has been recognized among the top lacrosse players, had six goals and 16 assists to help Clarence, which reached the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals in November after winning Section VI and regional titles.

Neitch saw a whopping 296 shots and finished with a 2.16 goals against average and 0.875 save percentage.