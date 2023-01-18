Troy Vincent, NFL Exec and former Buffalo Bill, spends day at Mount Saint Mary's to promote flag football

The Mount Saint Mary Academy freshmen were on a retreat in September when one of their teachers asked if they wanted to start any new programs at the school.

As the students brainstormed, more than half concluded they wanted flag football added to the list of sports offered at the school.

To help with the effort, Mount Saint Mary freshman Sydney Yost wrote a letter on behalf of her class to Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations and a former Buffalo Bills defensive back.

Vincent has said flag is the "future for the game of football," and helped spearhead an NFL effort to get flag football into the 2028 Olympics.

“I would appreciate any feedback you have on flag football as an opportunity for women in high school,” Yost wrote. “This is an important program for my classmates, my school, and for women. We are eager to give feedback to you about flag football for the future.”

Vincent, who goes through his mail twice a week, came across her message and happily took her up on the invite.

While on campus Wednesday, Vincent spoke to group of students in small sessions each period to hear their thoughts on how to improve flag football, what they’d want to see for the sport and how to target people to compete. With a yellow notepad in hand, he took many notes from what the students were saying and, at times, parents, faculty and teachers.

“It was a great day for me, listening and learning for myself," Vincent said. "I’m able to take back some insight that I wasn’t thinking about coming in here that we know is important. Hearing them speak about how we could move these efforts forward made it a great day. Listening to these young ladies share with us how they want to be spoken to, marketed and how we can position women as leaders. It was also hearing what they don’t like. Those things are invaluable as we grow.”

Flag football isn’t offered by the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association, but Pete Schneider, the association's executive director, says the league has asked schools if they have interest for the spring of 2024. He said school enrollment will play a part because Monsignor Martin offers track, softball, tennis and lacrosse in the spring for girls.

It is unknown if each Monsignor Martin school would have its own flag football team, or if the schools could combine, as they do for girls hockey.

If Monsignor Martin does begin to offer the sport, the single team or individual schools could face Section VI teams in non-league games. Section VI participants are part of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, which is scheduled to vote Feb. 1 on whether to make flag football a championship sport, starting in the spring of 2024.

For this spring season, Section VI is expected to make up 27 of the 137 teams participating in the sport across the state. After a pilot program last spring, flag football was granted emerging status, meaning at least four of the state's 11 sections have at least four teams each competing in the sport. The Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets were sponsors for the first season and are signed on for a second year.

With no state championships this spring, sectional champions can advance only to regionals.

“When you collaborate and work with the Bills in this effort, it’s a win-win for everybody,” Vincent said.

Vincent also spoke to the entire school at the end of the day about flag football and other football-related topics. Yost and fellow freshmen Haley Karaszewski and Kaylee Cuddihy introduced him. The three not only were able to speak to the entire school about Vincent, but also had lunch with him, were present during his press conference and were invited to the Pro Bowl.

They all shared a passion for football and created an acronym for Female Leaders Advocating for the Game: F.L.A.G.

“It will empower women to be successful in a sport that is traditionally played by men,” Yost wrote. “Even if certain girls are hesitant at first, they may want to try it as it would be a new experience for them. In doing this, it might give other schools the idea to start a program at their school, which could expand to many communities through the future.”

Reaching many communities is among Vincent's goals. He was blunt in acknowledging that when it comes to some sports, marginalized communities are typically at a disadvantage. In saying that, he touched upon how affordable flag football is, compared to some other sports. A 2019 survey by the Aspen Institute found flag football to be the second cheapest sport per child annually, at $268.46. Track and field was first, with an average cost of $191.34.

“This is where you got to be intentional and look at all audiences,” Vincent said. “This is where your marketing, creative and community team come in. When we talk about 'football for all,' that means all races, all genders and all classes. ... There may be a little tweak in marketing efforts toward that particular population or that particular community based on what they’re telling us is the best way to advertise and market to them.”

The league will air a flag football commercial during the Super Bowl to help stimulate interest in the sport.

“When we think about some of the things we’re doing around Super Bowl commercials, we highlight things that are really important,” Vincent said. “I think we’re going to see something that’s a little bit different that we haven’t seen before. It tells us what the NFL’s priorities are and that we’re putting all efforts and our own assets into what we can control.”