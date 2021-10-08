Trey Kleitz's late TD pass carries unbeaten Iroquois past West Seneca East

Trey Kleitz set another record. He also led Iroquois football to another victory.
The win mattered most, and it came in thrilling fashion. The senior quarterback’s 78-yard touchdown pass to Nate McGoldrick with 2 minutes, 38 seconds left broke a tie that enabled the Chiefs to remain unbeaten by defeating previously unbeaten West Seneca East, 21-14, on Friday night at Iroquois’ Lattimer Field.
Kleitz found a wide open McGoldrick over the middle on what appeared to be a missed coverage assignment. McGoldrick raced untouched through the middle of the field for the score that enabled News No. 1 small school Iroquois to improve to 6-0 overall, 4-0 in Class B South.
Iroquois’ defense made that score hold up as it forced a turnover on downs with 46 seconds left after the Trojans (5-1, 4-1) had driven from their 10 to the Chiefs’ 26.
The Chiefs still have two league games left on the road, but they took a big step toward earning the B South title by beating the one team that had matched them win for win since opening night.
“We switched up the formation a little bit,” said Kleitz, who completed 13-of-25 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns. “They were taking away our single side, so we knew exactly where it was going down the middle. (Coach Rob Pitzonka) told me before it even happened. I said ‘OK I trust you. I trust Nate.’”
“They just missed an assignment, and I was open,” McGoldrick said. “It was a great call.”
That TD was the third of the game for Kleitz, who now holds the Iroquois single-season record for touchdown passes with 19. He also holds school marks for career passing touchdowns (49), career completions (238) and career yards (3,920).
“He’s put in more work than any other player I’ve coached,” Pitzonka said. “This team embodies what our quarterback does.”
It looked like Iroquois would win easily as it started off the game marching 62 yards in 1:05 to take the 7-0 lead. The Chiefs went ahead on Kleitz’s 16-yard shovel pass to Trevor Barry with Josiah Arcadipane providing the first of three extra-point kicks.
The Chiefs then stalled offensively for most of the first half. In an attempt to get something going, Iroquois’ punter audibled out of a pooch to pass on fourth-and-29 from his own 32. The receiver was uncovered on the snap and the play was there to be made, but the throw fell just incomplete early in the second quarter.
That gave West Seneca East a jolt and it further gained a little bit more of its mojo when completed a 30-yard pass to Derek Hamm on fourth down to get a first down at the 6. Quarterback Mike Hayes ran it in from there for the touchdown on the next play.
Iroquois went ahead 14-7 on Kleitz’s 13-yard TD pass to Andrew Trabucco.
West Seneca East refused to surrender as it tied the game with 44 seconds left in the half on Mike Kwiatkowski’s 1-yard run.
WSE had a golden chance to potentially go ahead in the third quarter with Kwiatkowski carrying the ball hard to the end zone only to have his forward progress stopped by several players at the Chiefs 5. One of them punched the ball out before the whistle and McGoldrick recovered it.
That play left WSE coach Jim Maurino a bit cranky afterwards. He said it wasn’t a fumble and wasn’t thrilled with the work of the officiating crew.
“There were iffy calls that should not happen in a game of this magnitude,” Maurino said. “They don’t know who has the ball down there and they decided to give it to them. … Very poorly officiated. I feel so terrible for my kids. The effort they put in tonight, and the effort they put in during the week and season to come out here and get that type of performance, it’s unacceptable.”