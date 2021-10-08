Trey Kleitz's late TD pass carries unbeaten Iroquois past West Seneca East

“They just missed an assignment, and I was open,” McGoldrick said. “It was a great call.”

That TD was the third of the game for Kleitz, who now holds the Iroquois single-season record for touchdown passes with 19. He also holds school marks for career passing touchdowns (49), career completions (238) and career yards (3,920).

“He’s put in more work than any other player I’ve coached,” Pitzonka said. “This team embodies what our quarterback does.”

It looked like Iroquois would win easily as it started off the game marching 62 yards in 1:05 to take the 7-0 lead. The Chiefs went ahead on Kleitz’s 16-yard shovel pass to Trevor Barry with Josiah Arcadipane providing the first of three extra-point kicks.

The Chiefs then stalled offensively for most of the first half. In an attempt to get something going, Iroquois’ punter audibled out of a pooch to pass on fourth-and-29 from his own 32. The receiver was uncovered on the snap and the play was there to be made, but the throw fell just incomplete early in the second quarter.