Trey Kleitz sets Iroquois boys basketball all-time scoring record, passes Jacob Steck

Trey Kleitz has had a memorable athletic career at Iroquois. Not only as a football player, which included him being named an All-State quarterback, but also as a basketball player.
On Monday night against Sweet Home (8-5), he needed 20 points to become the Chiefs' all-time leading scorer, surpassing the 1,425-point record set by Jacob Steck in 2000.
The Chiefs (7-5) lost 53-39 to the Panthers, but Kleitz reached the milestone quickly. Following a torrid first half in which he scored 16 points, Todd Kleitz, Kleitz’s father and the Chiefs' head coach, gave his son a reminder to start the second half: “You need four points.”
With 6:30 remaining in the third, Kleitz finished a right-handed layup with two defenders trailing to reach the milestone. Following his shot, there was an immediate pause in play, and he was given an all-time ball by his father. The two, along with Kleitz’s brother Justus, posed for a picture, followed by Kleitz jogging across the court to dap up Steck, who was in attendance, to Kleitz’s surprise.
“It means a lot,” Trey Kleitz said. “Mr. Steck is one of the greats of Iroquois. To be able to break that is really just a blessing. I give a lot of tribute to all my family and teammates that helped me get here.”
All night, Kleitz’s scoring prowess was on display. He was hitting jumpers from every part of the court, and he finished the night with 28 points. He entered the game averaging 25.4 points, which is fifth in Section VI.
Despite such a monumental moment coming in loss, the celebration of Kleitz isn’t over. There are plans for Steck to be in attendance for a bigger presentation at the Chiefs' next home game on Feb. 3 vs. Starpoint at 6:30 p.m.
“Right before the game starts, we’ll do a presentation,” Todd Kleitz said. “Hopefully we’ll get a good turnout from the community to celebrate. This doesn’t happy very often. It’s been 20-22 years since this has happened. It’s definitely a good moment.”
Acknowledging Kleitz, especially in front of a home crowd with the man whose record he surpassed, is well deserved, especially given the type of athlete Kleitz is.
He holds a football offer from Bluefield State College and a basketball offer from Mansfield University. As a football player, more of his accolades include going 20-4 as a varsity starter, being named to the All-WNY first team and being a finalist for the Connolly Cup.
“I’m taking it day-by-day,” Kleitz said on his college recruitment. “I’m calling coaches, getting calls from coaches.”