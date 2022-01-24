Trey Kleitz sets Iroquois boys basketball all-time scoring record, passes Jacob Steck

Trey Kleitz has had a memorable athletic career at Iroquois. Not only as a football player, which included him being named an All-State quarterback, but also as a basketball player.

On Monday night against Sweet Home (8-5), he needed 20 points to become the Chiefs' all-time leading scorer, surpassing the 1,425-point record set by Jacob Steck in 2000.

The Chiefs (7-5) lost 53-39 to the Panthers, but Kleitz reached the milestone quickly. Following a torrid first half in which he scored 16 points, Todd Kleitz, Kleitz’s father and the Chiefs' head coach, gave his son a reminder to start the second half: “You need four points.”

With 6:30 remaining in the third, Kleitz finished a right-handed layup with two defenders trailing to reach the milestone. Following his shot, there was an immediate pause in play, and he was given an all-time ball by his father. The two, along with Kleitz’s brother Justus, posed for a picture, followed by Kleitz jogging across the court to dap up Steck, who was in attendance, to Kleitz’s surprise.