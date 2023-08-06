With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Trevor Barry

School: Iroquois

Sport: Football and wrestling

Need to Know:

Barry was just dominant out of the backfield last season.

He was second in Section VI in carries (256) and yards (2,317), and his yardage was third in the state. Barry also set the Western New York single-season rushing touchdown record with 43, and is the reigning Connolly Cup winner and Class B1 Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Barry also had 20 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, he had 62 tackles – six for losses – three sacks and two interceptions.

With 61 touchdowns, Barry is already Iroquois' career leader with 61.

Barry’s ability as a two-way threat led the Chiefs to their first sectional football title since 2004.

“He’s a special athlete,” coach Robert Pitzonka said. “He’s somebody I anticipate will be leaving here with all of our rushing records, which is saying a lot. With the numbers he’s putting up, he’s in great company. As long as he stays driven and never gets complacent, the sky is the limit.”

Entering his senior season, the All-WNY first team selection will be the top running back in Western New York, and he'll look to continue Iroquois' winning ways. Barry currently holds an offer from the University of New Hampshire.

At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Barry is strong, with a 300-pound bench press, a 450-pound squat and a 585-pound deadlift.

Then comes the wrestling season. Barry won the ECIC championship, the Class B sectional championship and the Division II championship at 215 pounds.

He returned to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association state meet and was third, a year after finishing fifth.