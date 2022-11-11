Trevor Barry carries Iroquois to Section VI Class B football championship

Trevor Barry jumped onto the concrete barrier that separated fans from the field at Highmark Stadium, grabbed a phone from a bystander, and took a quick selfie with family members, friends and classmates.

Then, the running back on the Iroquois football team flipped the camera on the phone and aimed the lens at his teammates, who roared with approval from the field.

How a home gym helped Iroquois star Trevor Barry excel at multiple sports Barry, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior, leads Section VI in rushing touchdowns (21), and is second in rushing yards (1,142) and eighth in carries (103). He’s averaging 190.3 yards per game and 11.1 yards per carry.

Barry helped Iroquois to its first sectional championship since 2004, when Iroquois was in Class A, and the Chiefs helped open holes for the junior to run for a game-high 272 yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries Friday in an 18-7 win over Pioneer in the Section VI Class B championship game.

Iroquois (11-0), the No. 1 seed in Section VI, will face the Section V champion – either Batavia or Monroe – in a Far West regional at 7 p.m. Friday at SUNY-Brockport.

As his teammates celebrated around him on the sidelines, Barry thought of the two times he and his teammates had the opportunity to win the sectional championship but couldn’t complete the task.

“When I was a freshman, my brother was a senior on this team, and watching him lose in the section finals broke my heart,” Barry said. “When I did it, and when I was a part of that, losing in the section finals, and getting hurt, that also broke my heart. I came here tonight, not wanting to disappoint, three times in a row.”

Almost a year to the day, Iroquois lost 62-12 to WNY Maritime/Health Sciences on Nov. 13, 2021, at Highmark Stadium.

“We made it here last year, and we got blown out,” Barry said. “Two years ago, we couldn’t play at the Bills’ stadium (in the spring of 2021), sadly. We played at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium (in Buffalo) and lost in double overtime, so coming out with the win tonight, it means a lot. It means a lot to the team, a lot to the seniors, I’ve been here since I was a freshman and we finally got through, my junior year.”

Pioneer (8-3) entered the playoffs as a team on a tear, and one that produced notable wins. The No. 3 Panthers opened the playoffs by ending Albion’s six-game winning streak, then ended Maryvale’s season by handing the Flyers their first loss of the season.

Iroquois led 12-7 at the half, but Barry and the Chiefs used a nine-play drive in the first 2:06 of the second half to open the score to 18-7 on Barry’s 3-yard touchdown run.

“We had to come out and make a stop on that first drive,” Pioneer coach Jim Duprey said. “That was a backbreaker, for sure."

Barry commanded the ground game for the Chiefs. His 14-yard touchdown run six minutes into the game gave Iroquois a 6-0 lead, completing an eight-play drive on which the Chiefs threw only one pass, Justus Kleitz’s attempt on first-and-5 from the Pioneer 17.

Pioneer, though, answered 56 seconds later on third-and-9 from its own 36, as Karter Giboo was able to gain separation from a defender and caught Gavin Schwab’s long pass, then ran in a 64-yard touchdown catch that helped the Panthers take a 7-6 lead with 5:04 left in the first quarter.

Barry’s second touchdown, a 14-yard run 1:01 into the second on a drive that bridged the first and second quarters, gave Iroquois a 12-7 lead – and was the final scoring play of the first half.

In a span of nearly 11 minutes until halftime, the Chiefs and the Panthers combined to turn the ball over on downs twice, and the two teams reached the red zone only once. Iroquois reached the Pioneer 14, but the Panthers stopped Barry on fourth-and 5 with less than four minutes left in the half.

“We knew Pioneer was going to do a bunch of different lineups against our run,” Barry said. “Pitz (Iroquois coach Robert Pitzonka) was making sure he was calling the right plays, making sure I could get through the holes without a problem, and that’s how we did it. Great play calling, great blocking, great runs.”

But a little more than two minutes into the second half, Barry scored his third touchdown for the Chiefs, a 3-yard run that completed a seven-play, 66-yard drive, all on carries by Barry.

“When we went into the locker room, our coaches were ripping us, they were making sure our heads were there,” Barry said. “We didn’t come out too focused, and that happened the last time against Pioneer, but we came out in the second half and scored on the first drive.”

The Panthers' offense couldn’t create much movement in the third quarter after Barry’s touchdown, going three-and-out on their next two possessions, and then fumbling the ball with less than a minute left in the third, which Iroquois recovered.

Pioneer completed four of eight passes for only 22 yards in the second half, and finished with a net of seven yards of offense in the second half.

“They just had a lot of pressure, up the front, and we were unable to complete any passes that would open up some of the run game,” Duprey said.