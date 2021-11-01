 Skip to main content
Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup honorees for Week 9 in high school football
  • Updated
Iroquois West Seneca East

Iroquois quarterback Trey Kleitz celebrates a touchdown earlier this season.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The Trench Trophy and Connolly Cup honorees for Week 9 of the high school season.

Trench Trophy

The Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year award has announced seven nominees. The weekly nominees are eligible to be inducted into the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame at the end of the year.

They are: Joe Black (St. Francis), Andrew Burgess (Kenmore West), Evan Davie (Kenmore West), Shawn Farnham (Fredonia), Aidan Lin (Williamsville East), 
Ismael Martinez (Fredonia), Justin Rojek (Cleveland Hill). 

Connolly Cup

The Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 9 top performers as chosen by the selection committee: Chase Braman (Newfane), Jaylen Butera (Jamestown), Devin Collins (Hamburg), Christian Dewer (Williamsville South), Evan Floss (Starpoint), Alexander Fletcher (Niagara Wheatfield), Aidan Kennedy (Southwestern), Trey Kleitz (Iroquios), Christian Lewis (St.Mary's), Kegan Mancabelli (Orchard Park), Teddy McDuffie Jr. (Amherst), Gio Munisteri (Kenmore East), Amar Paulk (South Park), Gabe Ramadhan (Allegany Limestone), Scott Raymond(Clarence), Nick Whitfield (Fredonia).
