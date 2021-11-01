Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup honorees for Week 9 in high school football

The Trench Trophy and Connolly Cup honorees for Week 9 of the high school season.
The Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year award has announced seven nominees. The weekly nominees are eligible to be inducted into the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame at the end of the year.
They are: Joe Black (St. Francis), Andrew Burgess (Kenmore West), Evan Davie (Kenmore West), Shawn Farnham (Fredonia), Aidan Lin (Williamsville East),
Ismael Martinez (Fredonia), Justin Rojek (Cleveland Hill).
Connolly Cup