 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup honorees for Week 4
0 comments

Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup honorees for Week 4

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Clarence faces Bennett (copy)

Clarence's Garrett White steps up in the pocket to throw a pass.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Trench Trophy and Connolly Cup honorees for Week 4 of the high school football season.

Trench Trophy

The Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year award has announced seven nominees. The weekly nominees are eligible to be inducted into the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame at the end of the year.

They are: Malik Bryant (WNY Maritime/Health Sciences), Ethan Frank (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Colby Lawrence (Starpoint), Justin Massing (Clymer/Sherman/Panama), Jacob Metzger (Clarence), Mike Newcomb (West Seneca West)

Connolly Cup

The Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 4 top performers as chosen by the selection committee: Jermaine Atkins (Kenmore West), Brian Bielec (Grand Island), Jaheim Clayton (Lockport), Christian Dewer (Williamsville South), Kevin Jobity (Maryvale), Cameron Lemk (Southwestern), Matthew Lotter (Fredonia), Teddy McDuffie Jr. (Amherst), Vinnie Monaco (Frontier), Jayden Okhamvilaysack (Pioneer), Aiden Piccolo (Silver Creek/Forestville), Jason Richardson (Starpoint), P.J. Tasca (Williamsville South), Conner Walker (Kenmore West), Garrett White (Clarence). 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB Futures: Current AL wildcard odds

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News