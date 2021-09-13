 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup honorees for Week 2
0 comments

Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup honorees for Week 2

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
1019414445 McCoy Sports Wilson at Cleveland Hill

Wilson's Luke Atlas beats Cleveland Hill's Josh Walters for a first down in the second quarter.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Trench Trophy and Connolly Cup honorees for Week 2 of the high school season.

Trench Trophy

The Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year award has announced seven nominees. The weekly nominees are eligible to be inducted into the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame at the end of the year.

They are: Ben Ciesielski (Orchard Park), Matt Covell (Akron), Tavi Cruz (South Park), Ashton Kasprzak (North Tonawanda), Matt Murphy (Williamsville South), Jason Scrivani (Pioneer), Gavin Susfolk (Canisius), Andrew Takacs (Hamburg).

Connolly Cup

The Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 2 top performers as chosen by the selection committee: Dominac Allen (Bennett), Luke Atlas (Wilson), Tyler Baker (Canisius), Jack Buncy (Pioneer), Jason Britton (Kenmore West), Trey Drake (Jamestown), Jackson Gowan (Cassadaga Valley), Brody Hibbard (Akron), Amari Jones (Albion), Kegan Mancabelli (Orchard Park), Kurtis Olson (CSP), Steve Otrembar Jr. (St.Francis), Noah Willoughby (South Park), Jayden Wilson (St.Mary's), Nathaniel Zachery (Williamsville South).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Open recap: Medvedev snuffs Djokovic in straight sets to win U.S. Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News