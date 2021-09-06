 Skip to main content
Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup honorees after first week of high school season
Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup honorees after first week of high school season

  • Updated
Southpark High School at West Seneca West football

WSW's Isaiah Simmons (2) leaves the end zone during the first half after a WSW TD during the South Park High School at West Seneca West football game on their new turf field on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

 Robert Kirkham

The Trench Trophy and Connolly Cup honorees after first week of season

Trench Trophy

The Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year award has announced seven nominees after the first week of the high school season. The weekly nominees are eligible to be inducted into the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame at the end of the year.

Joey Delgado (Jamestown), Alex Hassan (Eden/North Collins), Dontae Hoose (Southwestern), Konrad Krzyszton (Frontier), Will Rhodes (St. Mary’s), Kody Shinners (Salamanca), Elijah Williams (Cleveland Hill).

Connolly Cup

The Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week One top performers as chosen by the selection committee: Carson Alberti (Depew), Jaylen Butera (Jamestown), Devin Collins (Hamburg), Travis Fry(Akron), Ben Gocella (Orchard Park), Micah Harry (Lancaster), Xander Hind (Randolph), Hayden Hoag (Salamanca), Kaedon Holcomb (Portville), Justin Horvath (Grand Island), Aidan Kennedy (Southwestern), Trey Kleitz (Iroquois), Christian Lewis (St.Mary's), Xander Payne (Medina), Isaiah Simmons (West Seneca West), Nick Whitfield(Fredonia).

