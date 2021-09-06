Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup honorees after first week of high school season

The Trench Trophy and Connolly Cup honorees after first week of season
Trench Trophy
The Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year award has announced seven nominees after the first week of the high school season. The weekly nominees are eligible to be inducted into the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame at the end of the year.
Joey Delgado (Jamestown), Alex Hassan (Eden/North Collins), Dontae Hoose (Southwestern), Konrad Krzyszton (Frontier), Will Rhodes (St. Mary’s), Kody Shinners (Salamanca), Elijah Williams (Cleveland Hill).
Connolly Cup
The Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week One top performers as chosen by the selection committee: Carson Alberti (Depew), Jaylen Butera (Jamestown), Devin Collins (Hamburg), Travis Fry(Akron), Ben Gocella (Orchard Park), Micah Harry (Lancaster), Xander Hind (Randolph), Hayden Hoag (Salamanca), Kaedon Holcomb (Portville), Justin Horvath (Grand Island), Aidan Kennedy (Southwestern), Trey Kleitz (Iroquois), Christian Lewis (St.Mary's), Xander Payne (Medina), Isaiah Simmons (West Seneca West), Nick Whitfield(Fredonia).