Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup, Character award honorees for Week 8 in high school football

The Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup and Character Athlete of the Week have announced honorees for Week 8 of the high school football season.

The Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year award has announced eight nominees. The weekly nominees are eligible to be inducted into the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame at the end of the year.

They are: Sam Adgate (South Park), Simon Blueye (Akron), Alex Knowles (West Seneca West), Julian McGaughy (Jamestown), Caleb Ploetz (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Shalion Scott (St. Mary’s), Jake Swanson (Cassadaga Valley/Falconer) and Ryan Wrigglesworth (Iroquois).

The Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 8 top performers as chosen by the selection committee: Jermaine Atkins (Kenmore West), Trevor Barry (Iroquois), Trent Burchanowski (CSP), Devin Collins (Hamburg), Kendal Donovan (Williamsville North), Parrell Fulgham (South Park), Kevin Jobity Jr. (Maryvale), Amari Jones (Albion), Aidan Kennedy (Southwestern), Carson Marcus (Starpoint), Lucas Marsh(FE), Steve Otremba Jr. (St. Francis), Iverson Poole (Medina), Isaiah Simmons (West Seneca West), Cameron Warburton (Cheektowaga) and Nick Whitfield (Fredonia).

The Character Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Perry's Ice Cream and Cross Training Athletics: Nick Ciriello (Canisius), Chaz Janish (East Aurora), Trey Kleitz (Iroquois), Brent Trudeau (Kenmore East), Charles Marzec (Kenmore West), Rashawn Riley (McKinley), Collin Durandetto (Niagara Wheatfield), Devin Kayes (Olean), Jack Buncy (Pioneer) and Steve Otremba Jr. (St. Francis).