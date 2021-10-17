Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup, Character award honorees for Week 7 in high school football

The Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup and Character Athlete of the Week have announced honorees for Week 7 of the high school football season.
The Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year award has announced seven nominees. The weekly nominees are eligible to be inducted into the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame at the end of the year.
They are: Jasiah Jarocinski (Pioneer), Kevin Jobity Jr. (Maryvale), Connor Kerl (Iroquois), Cole Pearlman (Clarence), Tyler Robertson (Depew), James Valentine (West Seneca East), Logan Wendt (Lockport) and David Wright (WNY Maritime-Health Sciences).
The Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 7 top performers as chosen by the selection committee: Carson Alberti (Depew), Jermaine Atkins (Kenmore West), Colton Baker (Springville), Trever Barry (Iroquois), Jason Britton (Kenmore West), Maddox Browning (Gowanda/Pine Valley), Christian Dewer (Williamsville South), Dylan Evans (Orchard Park), Micah Harry (Lancaster), Xander Hind (Randolph), Aidan Kennedy (Southwestern), Christian Lewis (St. Mary's), Lucas Marsh (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Dylan Mack (Frontier), Jesse Stahlman (Salamanca), Logan Wendt (Lockport).
The Character Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Perry's Ice Cream and Cross Training Athletics: Matt Giardini (Allegany-Limestone), Jayden Lewis (Bennett), Connor McDougall (Clarence), David Santos-Larosa (Lancaster), Trent Reid (Lewiston-Porter), Mitch Pike (Southwestern), Jordan Theodore (Sweet Home), Matthew Murphy (Williamsville South).
