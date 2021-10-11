Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup, Character award honorees for Week 6 in high school football

The Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup and Character Athlete of the Week have announced honorees for Week 6 of the high school football season.
The Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year award has announced seven nominees. The weekly nominees are eligible to be inducted into the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame at the end of the year.
They are: Caleb Bane (Jamestown), Alex Coder (Pioneer), Alex Krytus (West Seneca East), Brendan Lebaron (Albion), Jabari Lee (Kenmore West), Drew Mascio (Frontier), Isaac Quick (Grand Island).
The Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 6 top performers as chosen by the selection committee: Dominac Allen (Bennett), Jermaine Atkins (Kenmore West), Jaylen Butera (Jamestown), Ben Gocella (Orchard Park), Bryce Hinsdale (CSP), Aidan Kennedy (Southwestern), Ricardo Kidd (St. Francis), Trey Klietz (Iroquois), Christian Lewis (St. Mary's), Austin Lippert (Frontier), Teddy McDuffie Jr. (Amherst), Nate McGoldrick (Iroquois), Scott Raymond (Clarence), Matt Sweet (Eden/North Collins), Nick Whitfield (Fredonia), Noah Willoughby(South Park).
This week's Character Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Perry's Ice Cream and Cross Training Athletics, are Matt Mercurio (Iroquois), Aiden Kazmarek (Lake Shore), Kevin Jobity (Maryvale), Lucas Brushingham (Olean), Mike Nati (West Seneca East), Marques Miller (WNY Maritime).