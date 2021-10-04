Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup, Character award honorees for Week 5 in high school football

The Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup and Character Athlete of the Week have announced honorees for Week 5 of the high school football season.

The Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year award has announced seven nominees. The weekly nominees are eligible to be inducted into the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame at the end of the year.

They are: Joe Cecchini (Medina), Jack Foster (Amherst), Johah Fox (Silver Creek), TreyVon Kopta (Clymer/Sherman/Panama), Alex Paluch (Fredonia), Jacob Roberts (Iroquois), Jimmy Scott (St. Francis).

The Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 5 top performers as chosen by the selection committee: Cade Anastasia (Olean), Ben Anderson (Jamestown), Trent Burchanowski (CSP), Chase Braman (Newfane), Jacob Coburn (Kenmore East), Da'Meek Dennis (Kenmore West), Kire Eaglin (Burgard), Dylan Evans (Orchard Park), Max Graves (Williamsville South), Tyrone Hughes (McKinley), Scott Raymond (Clarence), Sean Sansone (Williamsville East), Will Schiller (Maryvale), Matt Sweet (Eden/North Collins), Jordan Theodore (Sweet Home) and KaiTran(Lockport).

The Character Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Perry's Ice Cream and Cross Training Athletics: Jack Foster (Amherst), Lucas Lisciandro (CSP), Dylan Mack (Frontier), Tyler Figliola (Grand Island), Caiden Zollinger (Portville), Ryan Carpenter (Randolph), Shalion Scott (St. Mary's), Nate Lee (Starpoint).