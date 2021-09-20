The Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup and Character Athlete of the Week honorees for Week 3 of the high school football season.
The Trench Trophy Western New York Lineman of the Year award has announced seven nominees. The weekly nominees are eligible to be inducted into the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame at the end of the year.
They are: Stefaan Fearon (Lockport), Terry Jurkiw (Maryvale), Kyle Keefe (Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove), Ethan Mouyeos (Williamsville North), Hunter O'Donnell (Lake Shore), Alex Rogowski (West Seneca East).
The Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 3 top performers as chosen by the selection committee:
Trevor Barry (Iroquois), Kendal Donovan (Williamsville North), Tyler Figiola (Grand Island), Alexander Fletcher (Niagara Wheatfield), Parrell Fulgham (South Park), Jason Green (Lockport), Mike Hayes (West Seneca East), Justus Hill (Maryvale), Maddox Isaac (Salamanca), Jaden Kennedy (Lake Shore), Carson Marcus (Starpoint), Lucas Marsh (Fanklinville/Ellicotville), Luke Pagett (Randolph), Rashard Perry (Bennett), Jameson Walsh (Southwestern), Jacob Zimmerman (Lancaster).
Here are this week's Character Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Perry's Ice Cream and Cross Training Athletics: Matthew Covell (Akron), Justin Rojek (Cleveland Hill), Nick Walden (Depew), Alex Hassan (Eden), Adam Lewandowski (JFK), Charles Larose (Newfane), Jaiden Huntington (Randolph), Dylon Grudner (Tonawanda).