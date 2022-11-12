Trench Trophy announces Hall of Fame inductees, Lineman of the Year finalists

The Trench Trophy has announced the 10 newest members of its Hall of Fame, one of whom will be named the Lineman of the Year at the annual banquet Dec. 6.
The Trench Trophy selected five to seven players per week during the season before trimming the list to the 10 finalists.
* Tommy Carlsen, Lancaster
* Ryan Carpenter, Randolph
* Braedan Donnelly, Iroquois
* Aiden Dubeck, St. Francis
* Kayden Hensley, Clarence
* Sunday Ikegwuonu, Lackawanna
* Chris Johnson, Medina
* Evan Locke, Williamsville North
* Balaam Miller, St. Francis
People are also reading…
* Rashard Perry, Bennett
* Patrick Tan, Amherst
* Dezmin Walker, Maryvale