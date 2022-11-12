 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trench Trophy announces Hall of Fame inductees, Lineman of the Year finalists

  • Updated
  • 0
Lewiston-Porter Lackawanna Football

Lewiston-Porter quarterback Mason Bonito is sacked by Lackawanna defender Sunday Ikegwuonu during the second half at Lackawanna High School on Sept. 3, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Trench Trophy has announced the 10 newest members of its Hall of Fame, one of whom will be named the Lineman of the Year at the annual banquet Dec. 6. 

The Trench Trophy selected five to seven players per week during the season before trimming the list to the 10 finalists.

* Tommy Carlsen, Lancaster

* Ryan Carpenter, Randolph

* Braedan Donnelly, Iroquois

* Aiden Dubeck, St. Francis

* Kayden Hensley, Clarence

* Sunday Ikegwuonu, Lackawanna

* Chris Johnson, Medina 

* Evan Locke, Williamsville North

* Balaam Miller, St. Francis

* Rashard Perry, Bennett 

* Patrick Tan, Amherst 

* Dezmin Walker, Maryvale

