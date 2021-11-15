Trench Trophy announces Hall of Fame class, Lineman of Year finalists

The Trench Trophy has announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2021 who are finalists for the Lineman of the Year award.

The award will be presented during a banquet Dec. 11. The Underclassmen of the Year also will announced at the banquet.

Here are the 14 members of the Hall of Fame class:

• Joe Cecchini, Medina.

• Alex Coder, Pioneer.

• Matt Covell, Akron

• Joey Delgado, Jamestown

• Konrad Krzyszton, Frontier

• Justin Massing, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

• Julian McGaughy Jamestown

• Matt Murphy, Williamsville South

• Cole Pearlman, Clarence

• Alex Rogowski, West Seneca East

• Jimmy Scott, St. Francis

• Gavin Susfolk, Canisius

• Andrew Takacs, Hamburg

• David Wright, WNY Maritime-Health Sciences

Character athletes named

This week's Character Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Perry's Ice Cream and Cross Training Athletics, are Xavier Goodman (Bennett), Caleb Ploetz (Frank/Ell), Owen Rush (Fredonia), Konrad Krzyszton (Frontier), Connor Kerl (Iroquois), Sean O'Brien (Jamestown), Jake Sarnowski (Lancaster), Noah Skinner (Medina), Luke Pagett (Randolph), David Wright (WNY Maritime/Health Sciences).