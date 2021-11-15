 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trench Trophy announces Hall of Fame class, Lineman of Year finalists
0 comments

Trench Trophy announces Hall of Fame class, Lineman of Year finalists

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Canisius St. Francis Football

Canisius quarterback Tyler Baker is pressured by St. Francis defender Jimmy Scott at St. Francis High School on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The Trench Trophy has announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2021 who are finalists for the Lineman of the Year award. 

The award will be presented during a banquet Dec. 11. The Underclassmen of the Year also will announced at the banquet. 

Here are the 14 members of the Hall of Fame class:

• Joe Cecchini, Medina.

• Alex Coder, Pioneer.

• Matt Covell, Akron

• Joey Delgado, Jamestown

• Konrad Krzyszton, Frontier

• Justin Massing, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

• Julian McGaughy Jamestown

• Matt Murphy, Williamsville South

• Cole Pearlman, Clarence

• Alex Rogowski, West Seneca East

• Jimmy Scott, St. Francis

• Gavin Susfolk, Canisius

• Andrew Takacs, Hamburg

• David Wright, WNY Maritime-Health Sciences

Character athletes named

This week's Character Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Perry's Ice Cream and Cross Training Athletics, are Xavier Goodman (Bennett), Caleb Ploetz (Frank/Ell), Owen Rush (Fredonia), Konrad Krzyszton (Frontier), Connor Kerl (Iroquois), Sean O'Brien (Jamestown), Jake Sarnowski (Lancaster), Noah Skinner (Medina), Luke Pagett (Randolph), David Wright (WNY Maritime/Health Sciences).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News