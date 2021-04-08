 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trench Trophy announces first group of nominees
0 comments

Trench Trophy announces first group of nominees

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Canisius vs. St. Joe's

Canisius lineman Andrew Kerwin blocks against St. Joe's.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The Trench Trophy, given annually to Western New York's top high school football senior lineman, released its first group of 2020-21 nominees. 

The list is compiled by scouts, coaches and video review, the committee said.

Ryan Bednasz, Frontier

Danny Cannon, Williamsville East

Malachi Charleston, Canisius

Marqwan Fluitt, South Park

Owen Irby, Maryvale

Isaiah Jean-Pierre, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences

Kyle Johnson, Starpoint

Andrew Kerwin, Canisius

Ethan Kowalski, Lancaster

Talen Lake, Pioneer

Matt Russo, Depew

Lucas Tahara, Grand Island

Drew Wigren, Southwestern

Zach Wolcott, Chautauqua Lake

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News