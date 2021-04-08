Trench Trophy announces first group of nominees

The Trench Trophy, given annually to Western New York's top high school football senior lineman, released its first group of 2020-21 nominees.
The list is compiled by scouts, coaches and video review, the committee said.
Ryan Bednasz, Frontier
Danny Cannon, Williamsville East
Malachi Charleston, Canisius
Marqwan Fluitt, South Park
Owen Irby, Maryvale
Isaiah Jean-Pierre, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences
Kyle Johnson, Starpoint
Andrew Kerwin, Canisius
Ethan Kowalski, Lancaster
Talen Lake, Pioneer
Matt Russo, Depew
Lucas Tahara, Grand Island
Drew Wigren, Southwestern
Zach Wolcott, Chautauqua Lake