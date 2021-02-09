Tough decisions but there's no place like home for Iroquois' Trey Kleitz and East Aurora's Dom Phillips

The decision to leave was a tough one. Surprisingly, the choice to return home proved to be just as difficult for Iroquois’ Trey Kleitz and East Aurora’s Dom Phillips.
They are key cogs for their respective programs who made the call late in the fall to transfer to schools out of state – where they knew there would be a boys basketball season taking place – as the prospects for a high school basketball season in New York State looked grim.
But the two are back and part of a season that seemed to be all-but dead three weeks ago, when state officials outlined return to play rules for the sport.
Kleitz spent two-plus months at Port Allegany High in Pennsylvania, roughly two hours away from Elma. Phillips attended Chapin High School in Chapin, S.C., for nearly three months before returning to East Aurora on Jan. 31.
“When we found out there was going to be a season (on Jan. 22), it was very surprising,” Kleitz said. “It was a great experience down there. I had a lot of fun, but I think, in the end, it’s better for me to come back here with my dad being the coach and knowing the system.”
“I’m ecstatic to be back in my hometown in an East Aurora jersey again,” Phillips said.
High-risk winter sports returned with season-opening practices Feb. 1 for basketball and hockey. Considering that this season will seemingly move at a blink-of-an-eye pace, basketball teams began playing games as early as Monday, with Silver Creek defeating Cassadaga Valley 61-49. Seven games took place Tuesday, with 13 on the docket for Wednesday. The postseason begins March 22 for Section VI schools.
While Iroquois and East Aurora – and, to an extent, Jamestown with sophomore Trey Drake – got back players that transferred out of the district, Lewiston-Porter did not. Junior Roddy Gayle, a two-time first team All-Western New York selection, transferred to Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, in late December for the remainder of the school year.
“We wish Roddy well, but we have to focus on what we have here,” Lew-Port coach Matt Bradshaw said.
That is what Iroquois is doing – except with Kleitz in the fold. The junior and fourth-year guard is coming off a season in which he was named to the All-Western New York fourth team after averaging 20.7 points, 7.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Kleitz has good court vision and awareness, can shoot and is athletic. He added 30 pounds of muscle and grew two inches. His presence brings needed experience to a young team hoping to repeat as ECIC III champion.
“Obviously bringing back a player that was your leading scorer makes you tougher,” said Iroquois coach Todd Kleitz, Trey’s father. “I’m expecting a big year from him. He’s done the things he’s needed to do in the offseason to take his game to the next level.”
Kleitz has an offer from Division II Mansfield (Pa.) – which also wants him to play on the football team, at quarterback – and interest from Colgate and Ivy League basketball programs Yale and Dartmouth. With this in mind, the Kleitz family decided back in November to send Trey to his mother’s hometown of Port Allegany because they regarded this as an important season in the recruiting process. He played four games.
The family rented a house that was seconds away from where Trey’s two cousins live and 10 minutes away from his grandmother’s house. Those were family members he rarely saw with regularity until the past two-plus months. He enjoyed their company, along with the friendships he made with teammates and coaches while with Port Allegany.
Trey made a tough call to leave for Port Allegany. Trying to get close to family he rarely saw and making new friends made it tougher. He also made the decision to leave after New York gave the all clear on high-risk sports.
“It’s hard for kids, I understand,” Todd Kleitz said. “I don’t think any kid wants to leave. We’re in an unprecedented time. … It was hard for him to leave. It was hard for him to walk in and tell them he was going to leave.”
Phillips had similar feelings leaving Chapin in South Carolina. They were accepting of him immediately and went out of their way to make him feel at home.
“I met a lot of good people,” Phillips said. “It was a better decision to come back here.”
Trey Drake returned to start the second half of his sophomore year at Jamestown before the state’s decision. He and his sister had been at Cathedral Prep in Erie, Pa., playing in a handful of games since November, according to his father, Jamestown basketball coach Ben Drake, since November. Since Jamestown wasn’t in on-campus learning mode, they gave Cathedral Prep a try, especially since they were offering in-school learning and sports. Still, it was roughly a 50-minute drive one way.
“We saw it as an opportunity to go to school every day and participate in sports,” said Drake, who has coached basketball for 23 years and has been the school’s athletic director for 18. “It was a good experience.”
Around the Niagara Frontier League
Carlos Bradberry is the new coach at Niagara Falls and his son, Jalen, returns to the Wolverines as well, transferring back after playing last season at Park School.
CSAT looks to continue making some noise and has a roster featuring five returnees, including Jorden Bynes, Greg Sanders and Jalen Hammer. Nate Parker and Tyreke Hopkins are transfers from Cardinal O’Hara.
Although Lew-Port won’t have Roddy Gayle this season, the cupboard isn’t bare. Look for third-year starter and sophomore Jalen Duff to take more of a commanding role. Bobby Beilein moved from sixth man to starter. Mehki Starks is back, while the Lancers also have some size in 6-4 junior Logan Eoute, 6-3 senior Spencer Wheeler and 6-4 senior Adam Coppins.
Niagara Wheatfield could be dangerous with returnee T.J. Robinson leading the charge.
North Tonawanda, the defending Class A-1 champion, returns one starter in Luke Granto, who led a team that broke the school record for 3-pointers in a season by shooting 40% from beyond the arc. The Lumberjacks hope to receive a boost from senior Wally Wisniewski, who missed last season with an injury. Nick Sciandra is also back.
Yale Cup and more
Randall Rich returns as head coach at Middle Early College, taking over for James Kane, who succeeded him three years ago.
Middle Early College is the defending champion and reloading after graduating a star-studded lineup that won back-to-back Section VI Class C titles and likely would have made a run at the state title if not for the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in the cancellation of the state tournament.
East and McKinley, of course, hope to be among the hunters who end MEC’s reign. East, which goes down into Class B-1 this year, features returnees Jaiden Green, Anthony Oberlander and Tynell Ruffins.
The Class AA bracket just got a little more competitive with the addition of last year’s Class A champion and Buffalo News No. 1 large school Health Sciences.
Add the Falcons to the list of teams hunting defending champion Lancaster, which features returnees Joe Harrington, Jason Mansell, Dominic Fulciniti and Jackson Jerebko.
Health Sciences, of course, is led by reigning Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year JaVaughn Jones.