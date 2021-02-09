Tough decisions but there's no place like home for Iroquois' Trey Kleitz and East Aurora's Dom Phillips

The family rented a house that was seconds away from where Trey’s two cousins live and 10 minutes away from his grandmother’s house. Those were family members he rarely saw with regularity until the past two-plus months. He enjoyed their company, along with the friendships he made with teammates and coaches while with Port Allegany.

Trey made a tough call to leave for Port Allegany. Trying to get close to family he rarely saw and making new friends made it tougher. He also made the decision to leave after New York gave the all clear on high-risk sports.

“It’s hard for kids, I understand,” Todd Kleitz said. “I don’t think any kid wants to leave. We’re in an unprecedented time. … It was hard for him to leave. It was hard for him to walk in and tell them he was going to leave.”

Phillips had similar feelings leaving Chapin in South Carolina. They were accepting of him immediately and went out of their way to make him feel at home.

“I met a lot of good people,” Phillips said. “It was a better decision to come back here.”