Torey Anderson's hard running fuels Bennett comeback versus Clarence

In cameo appearances, Bennett senior Torey Anderson has shown that he is one of those low to the ground, hard to tackle running backs that can cause fits for opposing defenses.
With top running back Dominac Allen not at 100%, the hard-hitting Anderson took center stage Thursday night for the Tigers and thrived with the ball in his hands.
Anderson scored three second-half touchdowns to lead Bennett to a 40-28 come-from-behind victory over Clarence in a Class AA football contest at All High Stadium.
Anderson scored up the middle on runs of 55 and 47 yards. His heads-up 47-yard fumble return gave the Tigers the lead for good with 8 minutes, 29 seconds left in the third quarter as unbeaten Bennett (3-0, 2-0 Class AA) survived this clash between Main Street schools separated by 12 miles.
Anderson rushed 11 times for 197 yards. He also ran in a 2-point conversion for the Tigers, who return to action Sept. 25 at Orchard Park.
“The touchdowns they weren’t all me,” Anderson said. “I have to give props to my fullback (Edgar Key) and my O-line, Rashard Perry … I just trusted my blockers.”
The need for a comeback seemed a bit out there considering the Tigers’ start. Allen took a hand off on the first offensive play up the middle 80 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers missed the conversion.
Bennett’s second offensive play, though, didn’t go so well as Clarence recovered a fumble at the Tigers’ 18. The Red Devils’ possession ended with Scott Raymond scoring on an 8-yard run after Garrett White found Grayson White for an 11-yard gain on third-and-11.
Bennett went ahead 12-7 on a 71-yard pass play from Antonio Davis to Jayden Lewis down the left sideline.
Grayson caught a 9-yard TD from Garrett early in the second quarter to put Clarence back in front. Garrett White kept the drive alive on third-and-17 from the Devils’ 23 when he and Julius Perry hooked up on a 55-yard bomb downfield.
Clarence struck on its next possession with Brady Culhane scoring on a 15-yard run. Tyler Ryan’s third PAT kick of the day made it 21-12. The key play on this drive was a 33-yard pass play from Garrett to Grayson with a roughing the passer flag on Bennett adding an additional 15 yards.
The Tigers still had fight in them as Dominic Howard caught a 10-yard pass from Davis with 2 minutes left in the first half. Anderson rammed in the conversion run to pull Bennett within 21-20.
Garrett White took it 70 yards to the house on Clarence’s first offensive play of the third quarter.
Bennett replied with a pair of two long touchdowns by Anderson. The first came on fourth-and-1 as he scored on a 55-yard run. Davis found Howard in the end zone for the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 28-28.
Anderson then earned the play of the game on Clarence’s next possession. A wide-receiver screen seemingly fell incomplete but the officials didn’t blow the play dead. They ruled it a live ball via backward pass just waiting to be scooped up at the Devils’ 47. Anderson did that to give the Tigers a 34-28 lead.
“I knew it was a live ball when I didn’t hear the whistle,” Anderson said. “I saw it rolling and was waiting for a whistle. It didn’t come and I just picked it up.”
Anderson scored again on another long run with 8 minutes left to give Bennett a bit of a cushion.
“Our offensive line did an incredible job tonight,” Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said. “I’m just really, really proud of the kids. And Torey really stepped up. … He’s a senior and played like he was a senior today.”
Jamario Toliver led the Bennett defense with 13 tackles and a sack, while Perry finished with nine tackles, a sack and a hurry.
Clarence (2-1, 1-1) visits Williamsville North next Friday.