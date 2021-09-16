Torey Anderson's hard running fuels Bennett comeback versus Clarence

Bennett’s second offensive play, though, didn’t go so well as Clarence recovered a fumble at the Tigers’ 18. The Red Devils’ possession ended with Scott Raymond scoring on an 8-yard run after Garrett White found Grayson White for an 11-yard gain on third-and-11.

Bennett went ahead 12-7 on a 71-yard pass play from Antonio Davis to Jayden Lewis down the left sideline.

Grayson caught a 9-yard TD from Garrett early in the second quarter to put Clarence back in front. Garrett White kept the drive alive on third-and-17 from the Devils’ 23 when he and Julius Perry hooked up on a 55-yard bomb downfield.

Clarence struck on its next possession with Brady Culhane scoring on a 15-yard run. Tyler Ryan’s third PAT kick of the day made it 21-12. The key play on this drive was a 33-yard pass play from Garrett to Grayson with a roughing the passer flag on Bennett adding an additional 15 yards.

The Tigers still had fight in them as Dominic Howard caught a 10-yard pass from Davis with 2 minutes left in the first half. Anderson rammed in the conversion run to pull Bennett within 21-20.

Garrett White took it 70 yards to the house on Clarence’s first offensive play of the third quarter.