Top three remains the same in News small schools football poll

Iroquois West Seneca East (copy)

Iroquois receiver Nate McGoldrick was an All-Western New York first-team selection last season.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the results of The Buffalo News small schools football poll following Week 4.

Small schools are those in Classes B, C and D along with St. Mary's, Cardinal O'Hara and Bishop Timon. First-place votes in parentheses.

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Iroquois (4)  B1 4-0  58 1
 2.  Randolph (2) D 4-0  54  2 
 3.  Medina  C North 4-0  48  3 
 4.  Maryvale  B2 4-0  44  6 
 5.  Lackawanna  C Central 4-0 34  5 
 6.  CSP  D 3-1  22   7 
 7. Southwestern  C South 3-1  22  10 
 8. Franklinville/Ellicottville  D  3-1 21  8t 
 9. Cheektowaga  B2 3-1  17  N/R  
10.  Salamanca  C South  3-1  7  N/R 
Others  Fredonia  C South 3-1  2  8t 
  Pioneer  B1 3-1 1  4 

Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

