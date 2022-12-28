Top-ranked Niagara Falls boys basketball moves to 7-0; Live Like Luka event at St. Francis

The Niagara Falls boys basketball team, ranked No. 1 in the News large schools poll, will return to Niagara Frontier League play next week at 7-0.

The Wolverines won a pair of close games at the Rome Free Academy tournament in Central New York on Tuesday and Wednesday, despite not having practice for four days because of the blizzard.

On Tuesday, Niagara Falls beat host RFA, 62-59. NF had a 10-point lead at 58-48, with 2:37 left and RFA closed to within two at 61-59 in the final seconds.

James Robinson had 25 points, including five three-pointers, and eight rebounds. Omarion Ralands added 15 and Davon Wade had 13.

On Wednesday, the Wolverines beat Green Tech Charter, 56-50. Rolands scored 17, and Robinson had 13. Nick Estell came off the bench to score 10.

Niagara Falls resumes play Jan. 3 against CSAT.

Live Luke Luka event

Three teams ranked in the top 10 in this week’s News’ large schools boys basketball poll will be part of the Live Like Luka tournament at St. Francis.

On Friday, No. 6 Health Sciences plays No. 9 Lancaster at 6, followed by Williamsville East vs. No. 7 St. Francis at 7:30. The consolation game is Saturday at 3:30 with the final at 4:30.

The tournament benefits the Luca S. Calanni Foundation. Luca, an 11-year-old from Hamburg, died of complications from the flu in January 2020. He had attended basketball camp at St. Francis the previous summer, and the school has done a number of events in his honor.