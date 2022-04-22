 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tony Pulvirenti to leave Cardinal O'Hara as basketball coach, AD at end of school year

  • Updated
Timon 74, Cardinal O'Hara 66

Cardinal O'Hara coach Tony Pulvirenti calls a play for his team.

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Last June, Tony Pulvirenti met with Cardinal O’Hara Principal Mary Holzerland and informed her the 2021-22 academic year would be his last as the school’s athletic director and boys varsity basketball coach.

Pulvirenti made that decision public late Thursday on Twitter.

“Everyone that knows me knows that basketball has been my priority since I was a kid,” Pulvirenti, 39, told The News. “I’ve always held on to and I think I’m at the point in my life where I can’t prioritize it as much as I did at one point. It’s a difficult decision because I love the game, coaching and being around teenagers helping them develop from boys to men.”

Getting married this summer coupled with the growth of his Empire Electric business, a company he began as a 21-year-old, Pulvirenti felt it was time to step away after eight seasons as coach.

The highlight of his tenure with the Hawks was leading them to the Class B state Catholic championship in 2019, the program's first state title since 1994. That team also set the program record for wins with 26. Pulvirenti won 96 games in his tenure, the most in program history.

“My focus right now is not on basketball, and that’s part of the reason why I’m leaving, “Pulvirenti said. “My focus is on growing my business and starting a family, and that’s my priorities at this point.”

Although Pulvirenti is leaving O’Hara, he won’t exactly say he’s retiring.

“I don’t really want to think about it as retiring," he said. “To say I’m never going to coach again, that’s tough to say. I believe at some point when I’m settled in with my family, maybe I’ll coach my kids … maybe I’ll pick up another role with high school basketball in some capacity that’s less demanding so I can manage my life.”

O’Hara has posted both of Pulvirenti's positions. The application deadline is April 29. Pulvirenti said he will be involved in the process of selecting his successor.

Pulvirenti is hoping the right candidate is selected quickly in order to schedule nonleague games and tournaments, and the many other duties that came with his jobs. 

“I don’t want me leaving affecting our kids at all,” he said. “I want to make sure they’re put in good hands and the basketball program can sustain its competitiveness … We don’t want to hire year-to-year. Like running my company, I’m looking for somebody that wants to be here long-term and establish themselves in the program and not use this as a stopgap.” 

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

