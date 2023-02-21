Inside of Sahlen Sports Park, boys and girls dedicated a day of their February vacation to become better football players. Their commitment earned them an opportunity to meet and train with women’s football pioneer, Antoinette “Toni” Harris.

Harris is the first woman to receive a full college scholarship as a nonspecialist and is the second woman ever to play football on scholarship. First she was at East Los Angeles Community College and transferred to Central Methodist University. She was listed as a defensive back at both schools, and due to Covid-19, Harris has a year of eligibility remaining.

While currently pursuing a master's degree in criminal justice at the University of Southern California, Harris made the cross country flight to speak, do drills and play with the generation behind her.

“I’m very honored to be asked to come here and help out the next generation of female football players,” Harris said. “Just being able to help out and coach all of the players with the boys and girls, and give them wisdom on what could help them get to the next level by telling them the struggles I had to go through and tell them what they can do to overcome that.

"I felt really good and I was really shy, but being able to share my story with kids so they can make better decisions when it comes to college athletics is bigger than me and means the world to me."

Harris' journey to breaking barriers includes living in multiple foster homes as a child, not being able to play varsity football in high school and being diagnosed with ovarian cancer her freshman year of college at the University of Toledo. She overcame all of the unforeseen challenges and told those in attendance Tuesday to keep going when life becomes difficult.

"Anytime I can get my story out there and inspire a new generation of athletes, whether it’s male or female, I’m willing to do it," Harris said.

Harris started the day training with girls who plan on playing flag football in the spring. The athletes participated in throwing, receiving and rushing drills, and Harris was there to guide the participants.

“It was super cool to be able to do a camp with just girls,” Orchard Park junior Peyton Switek said. “It was nice to learn how to pursue this in college if we wanted to play and it’s cool there’s a level in college for flag football and that girls can do that and be leaders. Toni is a leader and someone to look up to.”

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association made flag football a championship sport for the 2024 season following a pilot program last spring. During the pilot season, 12 schools from Western New York and 48 other schools had flag football teams.

“It’s great to have an opportunity like this,” Buffalo Academy of Science senior Ja’niyah Feaster said. “Our new athletic director saw the opportunity and showed this to us. I’m glad this was free for girls to get an opportunity like this. It was nice to hear Toni’s story to know what she’s done for girls football.”

When Harris was done training the girls, she gave pointers to the boys. To end the day, the boys and girls sat in a semi-circle to hear what Harris had to say as almost all of them raised their hands when she asked, “Who wants to play college football?” Only 7.3% of high schoolers go on to play NCAA football between Division I and III. Flag football isn’t an NCAA sport, but 15 NAIA schools offer it.

“I’m always willing to get some work in,” Harris said. “Sometimes I feel like I’m old as dirt, but when I dust off these cleats, I’m able to help those girls get their confidence and show them they can get better every day. I love being out there. If I can help anybody, I’m willing to do it.”