Tonawanda's Trevin Boling scores 2,000th point, Canisius' Shane Cercone eclipses 1,000
Tonawanda's Trevin Boling scores 2,000th point, Canisius' Shane Cercone eclipses 1,000

Canisius Jamestown

Canisius forward Shane Cercone drives to the basket.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Tonawanda senior Trevin Boling scored 38 points on Wednesday against Alden to become the 19th Section VI player to eclipse 2,000 career points. Boling is the first Warriors player to reach the milestone. He leads the section in scoring at 33.5 points per game.

Canisius junior Shane Cercone scored his 1,000th career point during the Crusaders' 65-60 win against Health Sciences. Cercone finished with 22 points as Canisius extended its winning streak to 10. He’s averaging 19.3 points per game for the season. 

Pioneer’s boys basketball team clinched its first ECIC III title since 1984 following a 63-46 win over Depew. The team is 14-5 on the season and is on a four-game winning streak.

